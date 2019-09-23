After each win, Logan Lowery of the Daily Journal recognizes several players and a coach that had outstanding performances and played a major role in Mississippi State’s victory. Check out who his offensive, defensive, special teams, freshman and coach of the week were from the Kentucky game.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Kylin Hill
Junior * 5-11 * 215 * Columbus, Miss.
Rushing: 26 carries, 120 yards, three touchdowns
Logan’s take: Kylin Hill’s monster season continues with his fourth straight game with 100-plus yards on the ground. Hill was shutdown by Kentucky last year in the Lexington with only four carries for 14 yards but played a major role in the Bulldogs’ success this past Saturday. He has been a workhorse all season and that proved to be important on Saturday as he exited the game as MSU’s only healthy running back.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Linebacker Willie Gay Jr.
Junior * 6-2 * 240* Starkville, Miss.
Defense: Two tackles (one solo, one assist), one tackle for loss, one interception returned 52-yards for a touchdown
Logan’s take: Perhaps no player had the production per play than Willie Gay Jr. against the Wildcats. His first defensive snap of the season resulted in a 52-yard pick-6 that sent early momentum to the State sideline and later added a tackle for loss before picking up his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and was ejected before halftime. Gay has always been an emotional player and while you don’t want to discourage that, he needs to dial it down a notch so that it doesn’t become a detriment to the team.
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Punter Tucker Day
Sophomore * 6-0 * 210 * Brentwood, Tenn.
Punting: Three punts, 147 yards (49 avg.), long 50 Kickoffs: Four kickoffs, 256 yards (64 avg.), three touchbacks
Logan’s take: Tucker Day has had a solid season punting the football so far. Although two of his punts went into the end zone for touchbacks, he gave his coverage unit a chance to make a play to down the ball inside the 5. However, Day’s most important role this past weekend was taking over the kickoff duties and only allowing Kentucky’s most dangerous weapon Lynn Bowden Jr. to return one kickoff, which was clutch considering the Bulldogs’ coverage issues.
FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK
Quarterback Garrett Shrader
True freshman * 6-4 * 220 * Charlotte, N.C.
Passing: 17 of 22, 180 yards, one interception Rushing: 11 carries, 125 yards
Logan’s take: It’s not an easy spot for a true freshman quarterback to start his first career game against an SEC opponent but Garrett Shrader handled it about as well as he could have. Sure, there were two turnovers inside field goal range but Shrader also made some big-time throws and runs on third down to keep the chains moving most of the day. The 49-yard run on 3rd-and-4 and 18-yard scamper down to the goal line on Mississippi State’s final drive showcased the bright future Shrader has ahead of him.
COACH OF THE WEEK
Andrew Breiner
Quarterbacks coach
Hummelstown, Pa.
Logan’s take: Like I mentioned earlier, a true freshman quarterback starting in the SEC is less than an ideal situation but Andrew Breiner deserves some recognition for the job he has done getting Garrett Shrader in a position to play since Shrader arrived on campus in January. Shrader seemed poised and prepared for his first start and getting a defensive touchdown and an easy completion for him out of the gate certainly helped the situation. Bulldog quarterbacks are completing 64 percent of their passes so far this season, which is an area where the team needed to show a big improvement in this year.