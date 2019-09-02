After each win, Logan Lowery of the Daily Journal recognizes several players and a coach that had outstanding performances and played a major role in Mississippi State’s victory. Check out who his offensive, defensive, special teams, freshman and coach of the week were from the Louisiana game.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Kylin Hill
Junior * 5-11 * 215 * Columbus, Miss.
Rushing: 27 carries, 197 yards, one touchdown Receiving: one catch, 10 yards
Logan’s take: Kylin Hill set career highs in both rushing yards and attempts on a workmanlike Saturday afternoon. Hill ripped off a 20-yard run on the first offensive play and it seemed like Mississippi State could’ve kept handing it to him to pick up chunk yardage but wanted to work on its passing game. The most impressive aspect of his game to me was that out of all those carries, he was never stopped behind the line of scrimmage.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Cornerback Cameron Dantzler
Junior * 6-2 * 185* Hammond, La.
Defense: Seven solo tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery
Logan’s take: Cameron Dantzler wasted little time proving his Preseason All-American hype was warranted by picking off the first offensive play by the Ragin’ Cajuns. The football kept finding Dantzler, who later recovered a crucial fumble at MSU’s own 12-yard line in the third quarter. With so much talent and experience missing from last year’s defense, it’s good that the Bulldogs’ still have one of the best cover corners in the game still around.
SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Punter Tucker Day
Sophomore * 6-0 * 210 * Brentwood, Tenn.
Punting: Two punts, 80 yards (40.0 avg.), long 42
Logan’s take: Tucker Day stood around on the sideline for three quarters without any work but was called upon on the first play of the fourth. Day pinned Louisiana down at the 1-yard line with that punt. One might think he caught a break on the bounce that time but when Day did it again later on, he had a little more than luck on his side.
FRESHMAN OF THE WEEK
Defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy
Redshirt freshman * 6-5 * 300 * Hattiesburg, Miss.
Defense: Three solo tackles
Logan’s take: Jaden Crumedy not only started for the first time with fellow redshirt freshman Fabien Lovett alongside him, but Crumedy also recorded the first tackles of his career on Saturday. State’s defensive line was ravaged by graduation and the NFL Draft after last season so Crumedy and others will have no choice but to grow up fast. Crumedy will get a crack at his hometown school this weekend.
COACH OF THE WEEK
Marcus Johnson
Offensive line coach
Coffeeville, Miss.
Logan’s take: No coach on the Bulldogs’ staff dealt with more adversity than Marcus Johnson in the opener. Not only were Michael Story and Kwatrivous Johnson suspended for the game but he also lost starting left guard Dareuan Parker on the first play of the second quarter and center Darryl Williams just before halftime. Neither Parker or Williams were able to return in the second half due to their injuries leaving walk-on Evans Wilkerson at center and even he went down late in the game forcing LaQuinston Sharp to snap. Despite all that, Mississippi State still managed to rush for 261 yards and generate 497 yards of offense.