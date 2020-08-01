Former Mississippi State player and assistant coach DJ Looney has died at age 31.
He passed away following a heart attack Saturday morning during a workout with the University of Louisiana-Lafayette where he served as offensive line coach.
The school announced Looney’s death through its official Twitter account.
A native of Birmingham, Looney received his BA from MSU in 2010.
He coached at MSU as a graduate assistant in 2011 and as tight ends coach in 2017. In 2012-13, he was offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator at East Mississippi Community College.
As a player at MSU, Looney was a part of bowl-winning teams in the Liberty in 2007 and in the Gator in 2010.
Looney was beginning his third season in Lafayette, where he had helped develop Robert Hunt and Kevin Dotson, both selected in the 2020 NFL draft.