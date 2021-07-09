TUPELO – Blake Loper was dead set on finishing what he started.
The right-hander tossed a complete game two-hitter on Friday, and the Pontotoc Red Sox beat Troy (Ala.), 5-1, at the King City Classic.
Loper was at 97 pitches after six innings, but coach Nickey Browning was not entertaining thoughts of pulling him.
“His (high school) coach told me he wanted him throwing 90 pitches a game,” Browning said. “I said, ‘I’m not taking him out for that. That kid’s worked his tail off to win.’”
Loper doesn’t have an overpowering fastball – it registers in the low 80s – but his breaking pitches were razor sharp, and he attacked the zone.
He struck out five and walked five, and he allowed only a pair of harmless singles in the third and seventh innings.
Even though he’s been battling a bit of arm soreness, Loper wanted to pitch the final inning.
“I told them I had it. I wanted it,” he said.
The win makes Pontotoc 2-0 in pool play. It beat a Troy team that hammered Russellville (Ark.) 10-2 earlier in the day.
The Red Sox jumped on Troy starter Nate Alpin for three runs in the second inning. Hayden Fortune made it 4-0 in the third when he blasted a leadoff home run.
Fortune also had an RBI double in the fourth.
Alpin was charged with four runs on five hits in three innings of work. Pontotoc finished the day with six hits, including two by Ty Roberson.
“This is the best game we’ve played all season, to beat that team,” Browning said.
Pontotoc plays Russellville on Saturday.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Hayden Roberts drove in the game’s first run on a fielder’s choice in the second inning. Logan Stewart then had an RBI single, following by an RBI double from Roberson.
Big Stat: Loper got 12 outs on fly balls and pop-ups.
Coach Speak: “When you’re playing a good ball team, you’ve got to have good off-speed pitches, and he did.” – Browning, on Loper