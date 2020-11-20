PONTOTOC – Louisville gradually took control after halftime Friday night to pull away for a 28-7 victory over Pontotoc in the third round of the Class 4A playoffs.
The Wildcats (11-1) outscored the Warriors 21-0 over the third and fourth quarters, as they advance to face Itawamba AHS in the North championship game next week.
"We knew this was going to be a tough place to play," said Louisville coach Tyrone Shorter. "We had to stop turning the ball over and making mistakes, and we did that in the second half."
After forcing a turnover, Pontotoc (10-2) drove 63 yards on its opening possession. Conner Armstrong connected with Kyleal McShan for a 19-yard score to give the the Warriors the early lead.
Louisville quickly answered, however. A 36-yard run by Emory James was immediately followed by a 32-yard TD pass from Jace Hudspeth to Ja Den Triplett.
The score remained tied 7-7 at the half. Louisville turned a turnover into a touchdown to pull ahead, and, after forcing a three-and-out, soon found the end zone again when Jarvis Rush broke free for a 48-yard TD reception that made it 21-7.
After throwing the ball effectively in the first half, the Wildcats only attempted three passes in the second and controlled the clock. They finished with 212 rushing yards on 46 carries.
"They decided that they were going to come out and run the ball, and we just couldn't seem stop it," said Pontotoc head coach Jeff Carter.
EXTRA POINTS
Turning Point: Louisville's Joshua Nunn intercepted a pass on the opening possession of the second half. The offense capitalized with a 60-yard drive, capped by James' 3-yard run TD run that put the Wildcats up 14-7, their first lead of the game.
Point Man: Hudspeth completed 12 of 18 passes for 176 yards and 2 TDs.
Talking Point: "I can't be more proud of our guys. Nobody gave us a chance to do anything this year, and they went out and proved everybody wrong." -Jeff Carter
NOTES
• Colby Thompson and Jordan Ball recorded interceptions for Pontotoc, while Caleb Goodwin recovered a fumble.
• This was Louisville's third-straight postseason victory over Pontotoc.