Mississippi’s deer herd remains at an all-time high as both hunters and auto insurance companies can attest, so there has never been a better time to roll out recipes that feature whitetail as the star attraction.
State wildlife officials estimate Mississippi’s deer population at 1.75 million and say hunters collect roughly 280,000 of these every year. As rewarding as time in the field is for the excitement and the memories, the best part of the experience is yet to come.
Far more flexible than many chefs might imagine, venison can be prepared just about any way you might cook pork or beef, if a few simple rules are observed.
First, the ultimate quality of the meat once it reaches the table is determined in a large part by how it’s handled in the field. Especially early in the season when the weather is still warm, deer should be cooled very quickly. This means they should be field dressed if at all possible.
If you’re delivering the deer to a processor, leaving the hide on can help protect the meat and keep it clean. If you’re going to process the deer yourself, when you skin the deer is up to you, but it should be kept cool and dry.
Marinades add flavor and tenderize, but they don’t change cooking times. No matter how unchallenging a deer’s life may seem, they are genetically predisposed to be wild animals. As such, they are muscular and very lean. Venison, therefore, is low in fat and easy to overcook. Most processors add pork or beef fat to the mix when they’re grinding burger, but roasts and steaks from deer will always be almost perfectly lean.
No matter how long you soak it in a marinade, it’s never going to grill up the same way as a beef ribeye. Venison is great on the grill, but if you need it cooked past the rare side of medium rare, you should cook it in a crock pot or slow cooker. It’s also best to grill it over a much lower fire than you’d use for beef steaks. The slower cooking method broadens your margin for error on calling it done.
Release into the grease
Any way you slice it, fried foods will always be a favorite of the South, and deer hunters are no exception. The outer loin, commonly called the backstrap, makes for some of the simplest preparation found anywhere on the deer. Sliced thin, tenderized, breaded and fried, this is food that will make anyone smile.
Jumping jalapenos
Jalapeno summer sausage is a great way to prepare deer, and it’s something offered in one form or another by most deer processors. Whether it’s delivered in finished, ready-to-eat form or picked up raw to be baked in the oven as needed, it will remain stable in the refrigerator for several days, roughly as long as any other processed meat product would. As it sits in the refrigerator, it slowly dries, which makes the salt and spice flavors more intense. With that in mind, thaw and, if necessary, cook summer sausage with prompt eating in mind.
Venison jerky, from the processor or homemade, is a great way to use the extra-lean meat found on the front shoulder. Kept air tight and dry, it will last a very long time in the pantry.
A whole shoulder of venison, deboned, marinated, injected and slow-cooked makes excellent sandwiches. The meat stays moist and pulls apart like pulled pork. Cook it the same way you would a pork roast, making sure to have enough liquid in the pot to keep it from drying out.
Dried, pulled, rolled
Deer roll-ups apply a widely-known technique for a non-fried dove recipe. Sliced backstrap marinated in equal parts soy and Worcestershire sauce is wrapped with hickory-smoked bacon on the outside, jalapeno peppers and cream cheese on the inside, pinned with a tooth pick and grilled over a slow fire. When the bacon is done, the whole thing’s done.