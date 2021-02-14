OXFORD -- LSU has been added to the Ole Miss basketball schedule, the SEC has announced.
The game will tip Wednesday night at 8 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss and will air on ESPNU.
The Rebels and Tigers were originally scheduled to play on this date but played instead on Jan. 9 in Oxford because both teams were available then due to COVID-19 issues at other schools.
LSU won easily in the first game, 75-61. The Rebels are currently riding a four-game win streak after Saturday's 81-74 victory at South Carolina.
Playing the game in Oxford twice allows "for the continued opportunity for all 14 SEC teams to each play 18 conference games with a balance of home and away games," the Ole Miss news release said.
The game represents another opportunity for a Quadrant 1 win for both teams.
LSU comes in with a net ranking of No. 27 while Ole Miss is No. 55.