OXFORD – Both Ole Miss and LSU had to deal with a sudden change of the schedule, but it was the visiting Tigers who handled it best.
The Tigers, coming off an overtime home win against Georgia, led wire to wire and dealt the Rebels a 75-61 loss before a socially distanced gathering of roughly 1,000 at The Pavilion Saturday night.
Both teams began the night with single losses in conference play, but it was LSU who looked to be among the league’s elite getting dribble penetration and strong outside shooting to dictate terms early.
LSU’s pressure defense – often in a 1-3-1 favored by Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis – forced 20 Rebels turnovers leading to 29 points.
“We’re supposed to be the Cadillac of running the 1-3-1 like we did against Auburn the other night,” Davis said. “We had balls in open spaces, open shots. You’ve got to make shots against it, and we failed to do that.”
The Rebels (6-3, 1-2 SEC) showed a flurry of offense during mop-up time with three 3-point field goals in the final 1 minute, 32 seconds.
In truth, Ole Miss did little to threaten LSU as it trailed by 18 at halftime and by 23 with 5:50 to play.
Two of the Rebels’ top scorers, guard Devontae Shuler and forward KJ Buffen, were a combined 0 for 10 from the floor, Shuler 0 for 9.
Romello White, the Rebels’ team leader in field goal percentage, shot 67 percent but got off only three shots.
Buffen left the game at the 18:11 mark after picking up a technical foul which also gave him his fourth personal foul.
“I thought KJ had a lot of bark and no bite, and I wasn’t going to put him back in the game,” Davis said. “You can’t have two of your best players go 0-fer in an SEC game, you just can’t.”
The Tigers (8-2, 3-1 SEC) dominated play while absorbing a serious blow as their best player, 6-foot-4 freshman guard Cameron Thomas, limped off the floor favoring an ankle before the game was 2 minutes old.
The SEC’s leader in scoring and co-leader in 3-point field goals made, Thomas began the night averaging 24.8 points, 28.7 in conference play.
He watched from the players’ seating area as his teammates successfully reached the rim against the Rebels’ once-potent defense.
Sans Thomas the Tigers put four players in double figures led by sophomore forward Trendon Watford with 21 points and junior guard Javonte Smart with 17.
The Rebels trailed 15-3 when they got their first field goal, a put-back by Khadim Sy with 14:16 remaining in the first half.
It didn’t light a fuse. The Rebels shot 26.1 percent in the first half against the Tigers’ mostly man defense, just 1 for 10 behind the arc.
A 3-pointer by 6-7 forward Darius Days gave LSU a 39-21 lead at halftime.
LSU shot 48.2 percent for the game, Ole Miss 35.4 percent.
Austin Crowley led Ole Miss with 10 points.
“Some games we have to find other ways early on to see the ball go in,” sophomore guard Luis Rodriguez said. “We didn’t do that tonight. It’s harder to get going in the halfcourt when they’re scoring, and we’re not making the plays we need to make.”