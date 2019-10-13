Mississippi State’s game against No. 5 LSU on Saturday has been selected as CBS’ Game of the Week and will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. at Davis Wade Stadium.
The Bulldogs enter the contest at 3-3 overall and 1-2 in conference play while the Tigers are a perfect 6-0 and coming off a 42-28 victory over Florida in a top 10 match-up.
LSU leads the overall series 74-35-3 and 15-7-1 in Starkville. The Tigers topped MSU in Baton Rouge last year 19-3 scoring their lone touchdown on a three play, three-yard drive following a Nick Fitzgerald interception on the game’s opening drive.
The Bulldogs won the last meeting in Starkville 37-7 in 2017.
In addition to CBS, SEC Network’s “SEC Nation” will air live from The Junction from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday featuring Laura Rutledge, Tim Tebow, Marcus Spears, Paul Finebaum and Marty Smith.