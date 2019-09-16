Ole Miss coach Matt Luke hopes time and temp are on his side this week.
And location too.
The Rebels are at home against newly ranked California which not only will travel two time zones to reach Vaught-Hemingway Stadium but must also kick off at 11 a.m. CT -- or 9 a.m. in Berkeley.
The game will air on ESPNU.
Cal entered The Associated Press Top 25 at No. 23 this week after a 23-17 win over North Texas. The Bears are 3-0 with a win at then-No. 14 Washington in Week 2.
The Rebels dealt with the time zones but not the kickoff time when they lost 27-16 at Cal in 2017, Luke’s season as interim coach. Ole Miss traveled out west a day earlier than what it would for closer games.
“It’s tough to go on the road and win, especially when you have to manage a silent cadence and play early,” Luke said.
The Bears are 8-0 in non-conference games under third-year coach Justin Wilcox with wins over North Carolina twice, Ole Miss and BYU among others. The Rebels haven't lost a non-conference home game since falling to Texas 66-31 in 2012.
Cal has been 3-0 in each of Wilcox’s seasons but hasn’t started 4-0 since 2015.
Saturday’s forecast calls for a high of 89 degrees under mostly sunny skies.
Hot September games have not only worn on visiting teams but on home fans as well as a number of Deep South teams have had trouble attracting and retaining fans early on.
Luke is hoping for an active home crowd to give the Rebels an additional boost.
Ole Miss announced an attendance of 45,238 fans for last week’s 40-29 win over FCS foe Southeastern Louisiana.
“Again, that’s why it’s even more important for the fans to show up and create that home-field advantage because I feel like our players really feed of their energy. Having that home-field advantage is key for us,” Luke said.