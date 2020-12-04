JACKSON • Biggersville produced some last-minute magic, but Lumberton’s final trick stole the game.
Lumberton quarterback Rodney Parker tossed a 42-yard dime down the sideline to Knylan Willis with 24 seconds left for the 20-14 win in the Class 1A state championship game on Friday.
“We got Knylan back, who got injured earlier in the year. We got him back last week,” said Lumberton head coach Zach Jones. “And to be able to get him back, we felt like getting him some 1-on-1 opportunities would be good for us. At the time in the game when we got it, I don’t think it could be any bigger.”
The win is Lumberton’s first state title since 2010 – its fifth overall.
Biggersville (13-1) found all the momentum late in the fourth quarter, when a 52-yard pass to Jarell Jones from the arm of Goldman Butler placed the Lions at the 2-yard line with under two minutes to go. Butler rushed in for the game-tying score with 58 seconds left, as Biggersville’s two-point try was incomplete.
“Goldman carried us,” Platt said. “Here he comes in tonight, throws a touchdown pass and ran that one in. We would not be successful at all without Goldman Butler.”
Lumberton (12-1) built a 14-0 lead at the half on the back star running back Robert Henry, who scored both touchdowns and added a two-point conversion.
The Lions opened the second half with a short 6-play, 43-yard drive, capped by a 7-yard score from Butler to Dylan Rowsey on a fourth-down play, cutting the lead to 14-8 after a Zae Davis conversion run.
Even with the heartbreaking loss, Platt was still gleaming with pride on what his team accomplished this season and the fight they showed on the big stage.
“That second half showed you a lot about the character of these seniors,” said Platt. “They didn’t quit at all.
“They fought to the end.”
Extra points
Turning Point: Busted coverage in the Lions’ secondary, left Willis streaking down the sideline for the game-winning score with 24 seconds left.
Point Man: Willis had 5 catches for 54 yards and the game-winning touchdown.
Talking Point: “When bad things happened, our kids bowed up at the end and I was proud we were able to make a play to win it.” - Jones.
Notes
• Butler totaled 168 yards of offense and 2 TDs.
• Henry rushed for 113 yards and 2 TDs on 26 carries.
• Biggersville was held to 53 rushing yards.