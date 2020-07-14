The annual Mississippi Association of Coaches North/South All-Star Basketball Games have been postponed again.
The games were scheduled to be played Saturday in Clinton. Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, officials decided to postpone the event, which features rising seniors.
The games were originally scheduled for March 21 – just a few days after high school sports were shut down.
The MAC All-Star Games feature four contests, with teams split up by classification – 1A/2A/3A and 4A/5A/6A. Twenty-four players from the Daily Journal coverage area were selected to play, including All-Area selections Hannah Campbell (New Site), Shemar Crawford (Houston), Jamerison Martin (Amory), Annie Orman (West Union), Zach Shugars (Ingomar) and Macie Walker (Belmont).
A makeup date has not been announced.