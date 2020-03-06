STARKVILLE – Christian MacLeod flourished in his first Friday night start for No. 18 Mississippi State.
The redshirt freshman fanned a career-high 12 batters in six shutout innings in the Diamond Dogs’ 5-1 victory over Quinnipiac to open a three-game series. MacLeod had been MSU’s Saturday starter but was bumped up a day in the rotation after ace JT Ginn was lost for the season after elbow surgery.
“I was just telling myself going into it that it’s the same team that I was going to face, it’s just a day early,” MacLeod said. “Nothing really changes.”
MacLeod improved to 4-0 on the mound and only surrendered two hits and a walk. He now has 35 strikeouts in only 21 innings of work this season.
The Bulldogs (8-4) had nine hits offensively led by Jordan Westburg going 2 for 5 with a solo home run. Josh Hatcher also went deep with a two-run blast and Luke Hancock doubled.
Quinnipiac (1-9) managed just three hits and four total baserunners on the day.
The series resumes Saturday at 2 p.m. with freshman right-hander Will Bednar (0-0, 1.80 ERA) making his first start for State.