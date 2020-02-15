STARKVILLE – Mississippi State coaches and fans alike have been clamoring to see Christian MacLeod on the mound.
The highly-touted left-handed pitcher was forced to miss the entire 2019 season due to illness and finally made long awaited debut on Saturday.
MacLeod certainly did not disappoint, firing five shutout innings with 11 strikeouts in the 10th-ranked Bulldogs’ 6-2 win over Wright State to take the series in front of a February-record crowd of 11,006 at Dudy Noble Field.
“You always pull for all your players but some you pull for a little more than others,” said MSU pitching coach Scott Foxhall. “Man, he has battled through some adversity after missing last year. For him to go out there in his first start at Dudy Noble and have that type of performance – it’s a chill bump kind of moment.”
MacLeod fanned the first batter he faced looking and also struck out the side in both the second and fifth innings. After exiting with only 77 pitches, MacLeod had struck out 11 of the 17 batters he’d faced and only allowed one hit and one walk.
“I’ve been waiting for it for a long time, just about my entire life,” MacLeod. “Sitting out last year made everything today bittersweet. It was a really humbling experience. I really enjoyed it.”
It was also a day that freshman catcher Logan Tanner will likely remember as well. In his first start, Tanner finished a triple shy of the cycle going 3 for 4 with a double and solo homer.
“I was just seeing it well today,” Tanner said. “I felt really good swinging. It was just a good day at the plate.”
Kamren James went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and Jordan Westburg was 2 for 5 with a pair of singles. Justin Foscue had an RBI double and Brad Cumbest added a pinch-hit double in MSU’s 13-hit attack.
The series finale is slated for Sunday at 1 p.m. The Diamond Dogs send sophomore right-hander Eric Cerantola to the mound while the Raiders respond with senior righty Austin Cline.