TUPELO – All good things must come to an end, and for Tupelo's boys swim team, it was their 13-year championship run that fell on Saturday night.
Madison Central swept both the girls and boys MHSAA Class 2 swimming state championships at the Tupelo Aquatic Center.
“Our guys did a great job. They had a lot of the best times and they did what they could,” said Tupelo coach Lucas Smith. “Hats off to Madison Central, they have a great team and a great coach. But we came out and threw everything we had at them, so there was nothing else we could’ve done. It was their time.”
This marks the first time that both Madison Central teams took home the top prize in the same season.
“It’s a goal we’ve set for a while and we haven’t been able to achieve and it’s amazing,” said Madison Central coach Eddie Ware. “I’m extremely happy and couldn’t be more proud of the kids.”
For Smith, the streak's end now gives him a moment to reflect back on over an era of dominance that will always be hard to match.
“It’s been fun. Although you hate to see it end, I look back, and I couldn’t ask for anything else,” said Smith. “There is nothing that I would’ve changed about anything.”
Madison Central (109) beat Tupelo (90) by 19 points, as Oxford (66) boys landed in third.
The Jaguars began their separation with the first event, the 200 Medley Relay, where MC edged out Tupelo 1:39.76 to 1:39.90, setting the tone for what was to come.
“It was extremely huge,” said Ware. “It was the momentum we needed to get started. If it had went the other way, it would’ve been that much more momentum on their side.”
Tupelo's Christian Simpson was the only member of the Wave to win an event, as he won the gold in the 200 individual freestyle.
The Wave's title streak ended, but Madison Central's streak for the girls extended to seven in a row.
The Lady Jaguars (131) outpaced runner-up Oxford (98), as Tupelo (88) brought home third.
“The girls have never fallen out of the Top 3, which is one of the things we are proud of,” said Smith. “The neat thing about the girls, I had several seventh graders competing in a state championship against all these high schoolers and still finished in the Top 3.”
Oxford's Julia Dennis broke her own record that she set last year in the 50-yard individual freestyle. Dennis won the event in 23.00, sneaking past last year's time of 23.42. She added a win in the 500-yard freestyle as well.
The Chargers also made waves in the boys 200-yard freestyle relay, taking the top spot over Madison Central and third place Tupelo, after finishing fourth in that event in last week's North Half meet.