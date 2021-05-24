MADISON • Madison Central’s Braden Montgomery was a one-man wrecking crew.
The Stanford signee tossed a complete game with 11 strikeouts and also hit a solo homer on Monday night to help lead the Jaguars to a 2-0 win over Tupelo in Game 1 of the MHSAA Class 6A North State Championship series.
Game 2 of the series will be Tuesday at Tupelo, with a 7 p.m. first pitch.
“Lot of three-ball counts early on, but Braden just stuck it in the zone throughout the night and got better as the game went on,” said Madison Central coach Patrick Robey. “Only scored two runs but those were two big home runs.”
Tupelo’s only scoring threat came in the second inning.
Mason Morris had a one-out double to left center and Montgomery walked the next two batters to load the bases. He struck out the next two batters to end the threat.
"I thought we had a chance in the second inning, but couldn’t get the big hit," said Tupelo coach Justin Reed, whose team fell to 27-9.
Montgomery only allowed one other hit, to Hunter Elliott in the sixth.
Montgomery’s homer came in the bottom of the sixth to give the Jaguars the 2-0 lead.
“I had some command problems early on, but it was all about getting my command right and once my off-speed were falling for strikes everything fell into place,” Montgomery said. “We worked all week on seeing left-hander fastball in the cage and on the homer I saw one and put a good swing on it.”
Connor Nation had a solo homer to right in the bottom of the second inning to give Madison Central a 1-0 lead.
Jake Cook and Connor Chisolm had two hits each to lead Madison Central (31-2).
“We did our homework on Elliott and knew he was going to get a good bit of strikeouts,” Robey said. “We got some good hits just went right to people and that’s baseball. We wanted to pressure him and didn’t give him any easy outs, he was the best we’ve seen all year. Now we have a chance to close out the series tomorrow.”
Hunter Elliott (10-1) took the loss for Tupelo despite striking out 10 batters.
Extra Bases
Big inning: Montgomery’s solo homer in the bottom of the sixth gave Madison Central the 2-0 lead.
Big stat: Montgomery allowed just two hits with 11 strikeouts and walked four.
Coach Speak: “Both pitchers were as good as advertised. It was a great high school baseball game and now we have to come out tomorrow night and do whatever we got to do force a Game 3.” – Tupelo's Reed.