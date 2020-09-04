PONTOTOC • Just four weeks after being asked to join the football team as the kicker, Ashton Maffett was carried off the field by his teammates.
Maffett, a junior, made all five of his PATs and kicked the game-winning field goal to lead Pontotoc over New Albany, 38-35, in overtime in the season opener on Friday night.
“I’m just excited to be here and blessed to be here,” Maffett said. “I love those guys and those guys show me the support I needed. I knew what I needed to do to get it done.
“It was a great time being out there for the first time.”
Pontotoc (1-0) looked dead in the water after the first half. New Albany’s CJ Hill scored two first-half touchdowns and quarterback Joe Mathis threw two touchdown passes as the Bulldogs (0-1) led 27-7 at halftime.
Pontotoc had only 63 yards of offense at the half.
To start the second half, New Albany’s Isaiah Cohran fumbled the kickoff return and Jemarkus Whitfield made them pay. He scored a 4-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 13 points. After Pontotoc forced a punt, Whitfield scored from 38 yards out to cut the lead to 27-21.
“We just stayed with it and pounded it up the middle a little bit more and just busted a few runs,” Whitfield said of the second half adjustments in the run game. “I just stayed with it and when they came down a little bit, I just bounced outside and it opened up for me.”
Early in the fourth quarter, Pontotoc’s Marty Reel returned a punt 80 yards for a touchdown. Maffett’s PAT gave the Warriors a 28-27 lead. Whitfield then scored another touchdown to put Pontotoc up 35-27 with 5:35.
New Albany scored its first touchdown of the second half and converted a two-point conversion to tied the game, 35-35, with four minutes left.
New Albany’s Hill fumbled on his first carry of overtime, then Pontotoc came out and was held scoreless on its first three downs. But on 4th-and-6, Maffett drained his first career field goal to put the Warriors on top.
Extra Points
Turning Point: New Albany fumbled on the kickoff return to start the second half. Six plays later, Whitfield punched in a 4-yard touchdown run to cut New Albany’s lead to 27-14.
Point Man: Whitfield had 21 carries for 150 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Talking Point: “We showed a lot of toughness and a lot of heart. When you’re down 27-7 and you come back to win 38-35 in a high school football game, that says about the character of a very young team. … It feels great to get that first one.” – Pontotoc coach Jeff Carter.