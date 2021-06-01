PEARL – Magee couldn’t have asked for a better start.
The Trojans jumped out to an early lead and held on to beat Booneville 6-3 in Game 1 of the MHSAA Class 3A State Championship series at Trustmark Park.
Game 2 is set for Thursday at 4 p.m.
“We started out hot with the bats and seeing the fast ball really well,” said Magee coach Allen Eubanks. “Adam pitched well enough for us to win and glad we got Game 1.”
The Trojans (28-5) jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
Cayden Bridges had a triple on the first pitch of the game. Chandler Pittman had an RBI groundout, Jordan Magee and Banks Teater had RBI singles before Doc McLaurin’s two-run double.
Pittman scored on a groundout in the top of the second inning to give Magee a 6-0 lead.
“The first inning is what cost us," Booneville coach Kevin Williams said. "Magee is very athletic, and you can tell they’ve been here, and we were nervous to start."
Adam May (10-1), a Mississippi Gulf Coast CC signee, tossed a complete game for the Trojans, giving up five hits, three earned runs while striking out seven.
“It wasn’t my greatest game. I had some struggles in the middle innings, but I came back and did what I had to do, and defense played great behind me,” May said. “It was confident to have the big lead it was just I had to throw strikes.”
Jordan Magee had three hits to lead Magee offensively. Doc McLaurin had two doubles for the Trojans.
Booneville scored two runs in the second inning on an RBI double by John Adam White and an RBI single by Hayden Donahue.
Donahue (6-4) took the loss for the Blue Devils (24-11).
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Magee scored five runs in the top of the first.
Big Stat: Booneville left seven men on base.
Coach Speak: “We had missed opportunities and now we have our backs against the wall, but our guys will come back and be ready." – Booneville's Williams.