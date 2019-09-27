Gus Malzahn and the Auburn Tigers haven’t forgotten what happened in Starkville last season.
Mississippi State rushed for 349 yards and held Auburn out of the end zone in a 23-9 victory that stunned the then-8th-ranked Tigers.
As the two teams prepare to meet again this weekend on the Plains, Malzahn doesn’t plan on mentioning last year’s loss in an effort to motivate his Tigers.
“We’ve got most of our guys back, so you really don’t have to say anything,” Malzahn said. “They know exactly what happened. We left that thing and they embarrassed us …When you have experiences, whether you’re a player or a coach, you remember them. We’ve got to respond.”
Former quarterback Nick Fitzgerald paced the Bulldogs’ ground game against Auburn last year with 195 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries, followed by Kylin Hill with 126 yards on 23 totes.
Hill has had a monster season so far, eclipsing the century mark on the ground in each of MSU’s first four games and currently leads the Southeastern Conference with 551 yards and five touchdowns.
“He’s the real deal,” Malzahn said. “He’s one of the best in the country. He can break tackles, he’s explosive and he runs with great pad level.”
No. 7 Auburn isn’t sure which quarterback the Bulldogs will throw at them on Saturday. Tommy Stevens missed all of last week’s game and parts of two others with a right shoulder injury. Freshman Garrett Shrader has filled in during his absence.
“They’re both very good quarterbacks,” Malzahn said. “They’ve got some similarities. They’re going to run their quarterback a little bit. But regardless of whichever quarterback is there, the running back is very impressive. So, we’re expecting to possibly see both.”
State’s defense was able to stymie Auburn’s offense last year, only allowing 90 rushing yards. The Bulldogs also recovered two of the Tigers’ four fumbles and are currently topping the country with 11 takeaways through the first four games of this year.
Mississippi State’s defense has recorded at least one turnover in each of its last 20 contests.
“Defensively, they’re leading our league in takeaways,” Malzahn said. “That is what really stands out to me. They’re very opportunistic, they get after you, they’re a very aggressive team. Just like last week, there is probably a good chance we’ll see quite a bit of pressure with our freshman quarterback. So, we’ve got to have answers for that.”
The Bulldogs sacked former Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham three times a year ago but the Tigers have only allowed Bo Nix to be sacked four times all season.