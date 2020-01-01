D1Baseball.com recently released its All-Decade Team and selected former Mississippi State great Jake Mangum to the team as an outfielder.
Mangum lettered from 2016-19 and helped lead the Diamond Dogs to an SEC regular season championship, four super regionals and two trips to the College World Series. He is the SEC’s all-time hits leader with 383, which is the fourth-most in NCAA history.
The Pearl native was a three-time first team All-SEC selection, SEC Freshman of the Year, Rawlings Gold Glove recipient, a two-time All-American and the only two-time winner of the Ferriss Trophy.
Mangum was drafted in the fourth round by the New York Mets and completed his rookie season with the Brooklyn Cyclones in September.
Logan Lowery