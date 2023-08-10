djr-2023-08-11-sport-coker-twp1

Mantachie volleyball player Bailey Coker, right, celebrates a point against Nettleton on Thursday.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

NETTLETON – The Mantachie Mustangs overcame an early deficit to sweep the Nettleton Tigers 3-0 (25-18, 25-18, 25-18) in Thursday night volleyball action.

