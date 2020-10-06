WALNUT • Walnut won the battle but Mantachie won the war on Tuesday night.
The Lady Wildcats came back from down 2-1 to beat Mantachie 3-2 (20-25, 25-18, 13-25, 25-20, 15-9), but the Lady Mustangs were able to secure enough points to claim the Division 1-2A title.
“I’m extremely proud of them,” said Mantachie head coach Kristi Montgomery. “These kids have come out every day, worked their rear ends off and give me everything they have. They fight. They are always fighters.”
Walnut (12-8, 4-1) entered the night needing to defeat the Lady Mustangs in four sets or less, or by more than 11 points, after Mantachie took a 3-2 win on Monday.
The Lady Mustangs (16-4, 5-1) pulled out a hard fought 25-20 win in the first set, using a 6-0 run to end the game, placing all the pressure on Walnut.
Walnut tied the match at 1-1 after building a nine-point lead with four kills from Laura Leigh Hughes and three from Claire Leak in the second set. Leak led the Lady Wildcats with 14 kills and added two aces. Hughes and middle blocker Elyse Story each pitched in seven kills on the night.
The third set proved to be the dagger to Walnut’s championship hopes. The Lady Wildcats handed Mantachie 19 of its 25 points on errors, as the Lady Mustangs used a 12-point differential to secure the No. 1 seed for the upcoming 2A playoffs.
“We get wrapped up in our errors sometimes,” said Walnut head coach Kelley Hopper. “I saw it. I saw them doing it. I can say anything I’d like to say, but they are playing the game. Sometimes you just have to play through it, and we got through it. We were able to move on to the next set.”
Mantachie’s freshman setter Ramsey Montgomery led her team with six kills and two aces. Alexis Leach added five kills to the mix as well.
The Lady Mustangs will start their first ever playoff appearance at home against Pisgah next Tuesday. Walnut draws St. Joseph Catholic on the road in the first round.