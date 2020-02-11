WALNUT - Mantachie and Strayhorn squared off in back-to-back contest in the Division 1-2A basketball tournament and the Mustangs from Itawamba County came away with the sweep. Mantachie girls won 65-48 and the boys won the nightcap 71-51.
Mantachie girls used a strong run in the third quarter to take their game as they outscored Strayhorn 23-9 and break open a tightly contest game with a 51-34 lead after three.
Madison Jones was red-hot for Mantachie during the quarter as she hit for 11 points.
Strayhorn led 12-11 after the first quarter, but Mantachie took the lead at the half by a 28-25 margin.
Mantachie was led by a quartet of players in double figures. McKinley Montgomery was the leading scorer with 18 points. Darby Pitts hit for 17 points including three 3-pointers. Jones finished her night's work with 14 points and Ella Pitts scored 10 points.
Kaniya Readus led Strayhorn with 18 points and Taylor Sexton finished with 16 points.
Mantachie (17-8) advances to Thursday's semifinals and will play New Site (28-1) at 4:00.
(B) Mantachie 71, Strayhorn 51
Mantachie outscored Strayhorn 42-27 during the second and third periods to lift the Mustangs to the 71-51 win on Tuesday.
Ross Simpson poured in 15 points during the key quarters while Dylan Bennett added 10 points to help settle the issue as Mantachie built a comfortable lead at 59-37 after three.
Mantachie led 37 -22 at the half.
Bennett led Mantachie with 20 points while Simpson scored 16. Jake Wiygul also scored 16 points including four 3-pointers. Jaycob Mawkes hit for 10 points.
Javarion Green and Mike Lanning had 16 points each for Strayhorn.
Mantachie (8-12) advances to the boys semifinals on Thursday to face new Site (26-3) at 5:30.