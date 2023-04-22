Mark Richt has been involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes for a good 30 years, and he’s a firm believer in the difference it can make in people.
FCA is a ministry that aims to encourage young athletes as well as coaches in their faith. Part of that mission includes recognizing their accomplishments. Richt, the former University of Georgia and University of Miami head football coach, will be the keynote speaker Sunday at the FCA’s Northeast Mississippi District I Night of Champions event. It will be held at Harrisburg Baptist Church in Tupelo and starts at 5 p.m.
“It’s an important group to have in your schools,” Richt said, “to have a platform to use for their faith. A lot of people don’t like that necessarily, but it’s something that allows coaches and players and those they influence for Christ. The world needs a lot more of that.”
Richt, 63, first became financially involved with FCA while an assistant coach at Florida State. He was working under the late Bobby Bowden, who was an outspoken Christian. Bowden saw FCA as a vital part of college life for his athletes.
“It’s like when you get a recruit to come to your school, and you know how they’re brought up, you know how they’re raised,” Richt said. “You want them to remember their family name, remember how they were raised, and behave accordingly. I tell them, ‘Don’t check your values at the door when you get to college and think it’s a four-year thrill ride, that you can forget everything you’ve learned in life.’”
Sunday’s banquet will recognize one student “champion” from each school in the district, as well as a male coach of the year and female coach of the year. FCA will also hand out the Sue Mac Legacy Volunteer Award and the James “Booty” Sloan Legacy Coach Award.
Richt was head coach at Georgia for 15 years (2001-15) and at Miami — his alma mater — for three seasons (2016-18). He has a career record of 171-54 and won two SEC championships.
Richt is now a football analyst for the ACC Network.
“Having coach Richt come speak to our champions is such an honor,” said Grant Smallwood, FCA’s District I area director. “His testimony is such an encouragement in living a Christian life in the world of athletics. He is proof that you can live a life of integrity, serving, teamwork and excellence.”
Tickets for the banquet can be purchased online at msfcad1.org/champions.
