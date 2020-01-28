Mississippi State’s Aliyah Matharu was selected as the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week.
Matharu had 14 points in 15 minutes off the bench against Vanderbilt and 11 points in 14 minutes against Ole Miss last week, both Bulldog victories. The 5-foot-7 guard from Washington, D.C. also had five rebounds and five steals.
Matharu is averaging seven points in 9.1 minutes per game this season.
She is the second MSU player to be named SEC Freshman of the Week this year along with Rickea Jackson. They are the first Bulldog duo to both earn the honor in the same season since Morgan William and Victoria Vivians in 2014-15.
Logan Lowery