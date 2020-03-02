For the second time this season, Mississippi State’s Aliyah Matharu has been selected as a the SEC Freshman of the Week.
Matharu posted 18 points in her first career start against Arkansas on Thursday and followed up with a career-high 24 points at Ole Miss on Sunday. She shot 15 of 26 from the field and 9 of 16 from behind the arc in those games while also grabbing 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals.
The 5-foot-7 guard from Washington D.C. is averaging 6.7 points and 9.4 minutes per game this season.
It is the fifth time for an MSU player to be picked as the SEC Freshman of the Week this season with Rickea Jackson honored three times.
Tennessee’s Rennia Davis is the SEC Player of the Week.
Logan Lowery