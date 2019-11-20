Olive Branch three-star small forward Cameron Matthews signed with the Bulldogs on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-6, 220-pounder is rated the No. 2 prospect in Mississippi and joins four-star point guard Deivon Smith, who inked with the Bulldogs last Wednesday.
"Cameron is an outstanding athlete," said MSU coach Ben Howland. "I think he can be a really, really special player for our program because of his ability to defend. He's an outstanding passer, a good rebounder and a great competitor."
Matthews averaged 11.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.2 blocks per game as a junior last season.
MSU’s 2020 class is rated 51st nationally and ninth in the SEC by 247Sports.com.
Logan Lowery