Riley Mayhew’s chance at a sixth state championship is in serious jeopardy.
The Nettleton senior has won the MHSAA Class 3A individual golf championship for five consecutive seasons, but her sixth and last high school season is currently suspended.
All spring sports – also including baseball, softball, track and field, tennis and powerlifting – are suspended until April 17 due to COVID-19. Near that date, the Mississippi High School Activities Association will reassess the situation.
“It’s a scary situation to think about because all of this is so much different and not normal,” Mayhew said. “Being able to still play at the course helps with dealing with it.”
As long as she is able to, she will continue to try and keep a normal schedule by playing every day.
Mayhew plays a round at the Tupelo National Golf Club, formerly known as Big Oaks, as often as possible, hoping that she gets the chance to team up with teammate Sarah Raper and coach Brandon Rea again before she heads to golf at Anderson University next season.
“Me and Sarah have been out on the course every day, even in the rain, just going about our business and practicing really hard in case all of this blows over and everything gets rescheduled,” Mayhew said. “No matter what, we are prepared.”
If play resumes, Mayhew will have the chance to win her sixth individual championship and her eighth overall. She helped lead Nettleton to two team championships in 2017 and 2018 before finishing in second place last season.
Rea doesn’t recall how many people have ever won six championships before, but he’s hoping Mayhew gets back on the course for his team to have the chance to further engrave her name into Mississippi golf history.
“Not many Riley Mayhews come along in anybody’s time,” Rea said. “We are crossing our fingers and hoping for the best that we get to play and give her a chance to win her sixth championship individually and hoping to get another team one. If it doesn’t happen, she’s had a magnificent career and really put Nettleton golf on the map.”
“It’s a sad situation because I’ve been looking forward to this for a while, but I know everything happens for a reason,” Mayhew said.