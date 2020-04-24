STARKVILLE – New Mississippi State women’s basketball head coach Nikki McCray-Penson has completed her staff, announcing four assistants on Friday.
Keith Freeman, Scepter Brownlee, Brittany Young and Ashley Morris – all members of McCray-Penson's staff at Old Dominion – will join her for the 2020-21 season.
“You are only as good as the people you surround yourself with,” said McCray-Penson. “I can’t think of a better group to work alongside as we start this next chapter. Not only are they talented but they are even better people.”
Young and Morris joined McCray-Penson, the 2020 C-USA Coach of the Year, on her inaugural staff at Old Dominion, while Freeman and Brownlee were hired prior to the 2018-19 campaign.
Freeman, who has 24 seasons experience as a head coach, was named associate head coach. Two of college basketball’s rising stars, Brownlee and Young, will serve as assistant coaches. Young named the recruiting coordinator and Morris will be director of operations.
McCray-Penson also announced that Maryann Baker and Abby Hunt will both remain on staff.
“I am so thrilled to have Maryann and Abby stay on staff,” said McCray-Penson. “After talking with both of them, their passion for what they do was so clear. They are truly dedicated to Mississippi State athletics, to the community, and to our players.”
Baker will serve as the assistant athletics director of women’s basketball. After previously holding the role of director of operations for eight years, Baker will assist the new staff with the transition while also working closely with senior administration as it relates to the program.
Hunt will continue in her role as the coordinator of on-campus recruiting and digital services, assisting in recruiting efforts and managing the team’s social media accounts.