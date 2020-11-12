The SEC men’s basketball season has yet to begin, but Tennessee has already scored a mild upset.
A panel of league and national media has chosen the Volunteers as their favorite to win the conference championship over perennial favorite Kentucky, in voting unveiled on Thursday.
Those two were followed by LSU, Florida and Alabama. Ole Miss was the No. 9 pick, with Mississippi State No. 12.
It’s the first time Tennessee, 17-14 a year ago, has been the media preseason favorite since the 2008-09 season. Kentucky went 31-6 last season.
The preseason AP media poll had Kentucky at No. 10 and Tennessee at No. 12 as the only ranked SEC teams. The USA Today coaches poll had Kentucky at No. 9, Tennessee at No. 14 and Alabama (16-15 last season) at No. 25.
Play can begin on Nov. 25, with league games set to begin for some teams on after Dec. 29.
SEC Preseason Media Poll
1. Tennessee
2. Kentucky
3. LSU
4. Florida
5. Alabama
6. Arkansas
7. Auburn
8. South Carolina
9. Ole Miss
10. Missouri
11. Texas A&M
12. Mississippi State
13. Georgia
14. Vanderbilt