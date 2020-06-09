Ole Miss baseball coach Mike Bianco has been named national coach of the year by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
Bianco, who is in the final stages of contract restructuring with Ole Miss athletics director Keith Carter, guided the Rebels to a 16-1 mark in the abbreviated 2020 season. Ole Miss lost on opening day at home to No. 1-ranked Louisville and did not lose again.
Bianco is the first Ole Miss coach to be named national coach of the year.
The Rebels’ current 16-game win streak is one away from trying the program record.
Ole Miss reached the NCAA super regionals in 2019 but received little preseason attention this season. The Rebels were ranked No. 8 by D1Baseball.com when the season ended and were on pace for a third-straight 40-win season.
Bianco is 767-440-1 as Ole Miss coach. He is the program’s winningest coach. He is the SEC’s active wins leader and the conference’s third-winningest coach overall.