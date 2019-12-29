NASHVILLE • The final two games of 2019 will always be unforgettable for Mississippi State wide receiver JaVonta Payton.
Payton had the opportunity to play against Ole Miss – the program he signed with out of high school – and will conclude his junior season in his hometown in the Music City Bowl on Monday.
“It’s a blessing because a lot of my friends and family members didn’t get to see me play this year,” Payton said. “With me going back home, they all can come out...Playing in Nashville, there’s going to be a lot of guys there and I’m really excited to see all of them come and support me.”
Payton’s immediate family alone may take up an entire row at Nissan Stadium. He is the oldest of a dozen children – eight brothers and three sisters.
“One of the most important things I think about every day is setting an example for them,” Payton said. “I tell myself that I’m doing it for them. I’m trying to get them out of where we’re living at now. Clarksville isn’t a bad city at all but I just want to bring all my family with me and have them living right.”
Payton initially with Ole Miss as a three-star recruit out of Hillsboro High School in 2017 but ended up at Northwest Community College for two seasons. He re-committed to the Rebels following his freshman season with the Rangers but backed out of it midway through his sophomore year and ended up signing with Ole Miss’ rival as the nation’s No. 2 juco wideout.
“I did not see it coming, I didn’t see myself switching to Mississippi State,” Payton said. “But things happen for a reason. I’m glad to be here and I feel like I made the right decision.”
The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder had the opportunity to face the team he once thought he’d be playing with last month in the annual Battle for the Golden Egg. Payton started the game and caught an 11-yard pass and also made two tackles on special teams against the Rebels.
“Honestly, that experience was crazy,” Payton said. “I knew it was a rivalry but being in that game was different. With me being recruited and signing with them, I actually took it personal too. I knew it was a rivalry game for MSU but it was for me too. I just wanted to go out there, prove myself and show what I can do.”
Payton appeared in all 12 games for the Bulldogs during the regular season. He hauled in seven passes for 108 yards, carried once for 11 yards, returned three kickoffs for 56 yards and totaled 13 tackles.
“Some of the things he does goes unnoticed,” said MSU coach Joe Moorhead. “He’s a special teams demon right now. He flies down on kickoff coverage. Here’s what I love about him: whatever you ask him to do, he’s going to do it 100 percent of the time with great effort and a smile on his face.”