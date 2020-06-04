Memphis and Rider highlight the home non-conference schedule for Ole Miss as the Rebels announced the remainder of their non-conference schedule Thursday.
The school had already announced a home-and-home non-conference series with Dayton, the first of which will be played at Dayton on Dec. 19.
The Rebels will host Rider on Dec. 1, a game that could include Rider graduate transfer Dimencio Vaughn in the starting lineup for the Rebels.
Memphis visits on Dec. 5, a Saturday.
The Tigers defeated the Rebels 87-86 at the FedEx Forum in Memphis last year.
Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis will play at Middle Tennessee State, his former team, for the first time when the Rebels play in Murfreesboro on Dec. 16. Ole Miss played Middle Tennessee in Nashville last December.
Ole Miss opens the season at home Nov. 10 against New Orleans and will play in the Cayman Island Classic scheduled for Nov. 23-25.
Kansas State, La Salle, Miami, Nevada, Northern Iowa, Oregon State and Western Kentucky are also in the Cayman Islands field.
Western Kentucky is led by former Mississippi State coach Rick Stansbury.