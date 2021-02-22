MHSAA BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND

CLASS 6A

Girls

South Panola at Hernando

Starkville 57, Horn Lake 56

St. Martin 69, Pearl 64

Ocean Springs 57, Terry 42

Tupelo 66, Murrah 26

Clinton 46, DeSoto Central 36

Hancock 42, Oak Grove 36

Harrison Central 79, Petal 22

Byes: Olive Branch, Madison Central, Meridian, Gulfport, Oxford, Germantown, Brandon, Biloxi

Boys

South Panola at Oxford

Hernando at Germantown

Ocean Springs at Brandon

Northwest Rankin at D’Iberville

Warren Central at Olive Branch

DeSoto Central at Madison Central

Oak Grove 73, West Harrison 59

Gulfport 87, George County 26

Byes: Tupelo, Clinton, Meridian, Harrison Central, Southaven, Starkville, Terry, Biloxi

CLASS 5A

Girls

Cleveland Central at New Hope

Neshoba Central 59, Grenada 25

Long Beach at Forest Hill

Pearl River Central 53, Jim Hill 39

Lafayette 49, Ridgeland 38

Center Hill 59, Provine 54

Gautier at Brookhaven

Wayne County 53, South Jones 28

Byes: Saltillo, Vicksburg, Laurel, Pascagoula, Columbus, Holmes County Central, Natchez, Hattiesburg

Boys

Canton at Columbus

Grenada at Cleveland Central

Hattiesburg at Natchez

Jim Hill at Long Beach

Provine at Center Hill

Saltillo at Vicksburg

Laurel 48, Gautier 43

Wayne County 62, South Jones 50

Byes: Lake Cormorant, Callaway, West Jones, Pascagoula, New Hope, Holmes County Central, Forest Hill, Picayune

CLASS 4A

Girls

Tishomingo County 70, Leake Central 39

Shannon 66, Gentry 47

Choctaw Central 56, Ripley 40

South Pontotoc 48, Clarksdale 32

Quitman 62, Vancleave 24

North Pike 51, Purvis 41

Pass Christian 48, Northeast Jones 31

Greene County 48, Lanier 38

Pontotoc 82, Yazoo City 37

North Pontotoc 49, Northeast Lauderdale 48

Mooreville 49, Greenwood 47

Louisville 41, New Albany 34

Raymond def. Sumrall via forfeit

Bay High 41, Florence 24

McComb 66, Stone 52

Moss Point 43, Newton County 37

Boys

Louisville at New Albany

Shannon 67, Gentry 62

Corinth at Leake Central

Itawamba AHS at Clarksdale

Quitman 74, Bay High 48

Poplarville at Raymond

Pass Christian 74, Mendenhall 44

Forrest County AHS 58, South Pike 46

Greenwood at Pontotoc

Northeast Lauderdale 72, North Pontotoc 54

Caledonia at Yazoo City

Ripley at Kosciusko

Greene County at Lanier

Northeast Jones 52, Vancleave 49

McComb at Stone

Florence at Moss Point

CLASS 3A

Girls

Belmont 62, Hatley 17

Senatobia 78, Winona 22

Noxubee County 59, Alcorn Central 47

North Panola 45, Ruleville 35

Kemper County 49, West Marion 21

Velma Jackson 61, Jefferson County 27

Jefferson Davis County 64, Clarkdale 43

Magee 45, Hazlehurst 27

Independence 65, Humphreys County 14

Kossuth 67, Aberdeen 43

Holly Springs at Amanda Elzy (Tuesday)

Amory 48, Houston 29

Crystal Springs 65, Wilkinson County 32

Forest 52, Columbia 38

Franklin County 66, Yazoo County 50

Tylertown 61, Southeast Lauderdale 38

Boys

Choctaw County at Booneville

Ruleville at Byhalia

Belmont at Houston

Holly Springs at Humphreys County

Kemper County 78, West Marion 45

Hazlehurst at Yazoo County

Tylertown 56, Southeast Lauderdale 50

Velma Jackson at Port Gibson

Amanda Elzy at Senatobia

Aberdeen at Nettleton

North Panola at Winona

Amory at Noxubee County

Wilkinson County at St.Andrew’s

Columbia at Morton

Magee 59, Franklin County 57

Forest at Jefferson Davis County

CLASS 2A

Girls

New Site 66, South Delta 14

East Webster 62, O’Bannon 28

East Union 39, Madison St. Joseph 27

Northside 40, Eupora 38

Bay Springs def. Perry Central via forfeit

Philadelphia 44, Wesson 34

North Forrest 59, Tylertown 34

Newton at Loyd Star

Calhoun City 72, Coahoma County 18

Walnut 68, Pisgah 26

M.S. Palmer 53, Bruc 35

Mantachie 66, Pelahatchie 64

Union 46, Bogue Chitto 43

Puckett 63, St. Patrick 54

West Lincoln 57, Lake 54

East Marion 60, Heidelberg 36

Boys

Pelahatchie at New Site

M.S. Palmer at East Webster

Mantachie at Pisgah

J.Z. George at Coahoma County

Bay Springs 92, Collins 56

Wesson at Union

East Marion 79, Mize 38

Scott Central at Bogue Chitto

O’Bannon at Calhoun City

South Delta at Potts Camp

Bruce at Northside

Walnut at Madison St. Joseph

Enterprise-Lincoln at Newton

North Forrest at Heidelberg

Philadelphia at Loyd Star

St. Patrick 76, Enterprise-Clarke 40

CLASS 1A

Girls

Biggersville 97, Okolona 38

Hickory Flat at Baldwyn

Jumpertown 42, Vardaman 35

Myrtle 47, Tupelo Christian 42

West Lowndes def. Salem via forfeit

McEvans 46, Leake County 27

Sacred Heart 63, Nanih Waiya 29

Stringer 44, West Bolivar 34

Ashland at Ingomar (Tuesday)

Pine Grove 61, Houlka 33

West Union 56, Wheeler 28

Blue Mountain 70, Coffeeville 41

Simmons 62, Mount Olive 27

Richton at Ethel

Sebastopol def. Leflore County via forfeit

French Camp 36, Lumberton 31

Boys

Vardaman at Biggersville

West Union at Smithville

Jumpertown at Coffeeville

Baldwyn at Myrtle

Sacred Heart at McAdams

Mount Olive at Simmons

Ethel at Lumberton

Leflore County at Leake County

Hickory Flat at Ingomar

Houlka at Pine Grove

Tremont at H.W. Byers

Blue Mountain at Okolona

Sebastopol at McEvans

Nanih Waiya 68, Resurrection Catholic 37

West Bolivar at Stringer

West Lowndes at Salem

