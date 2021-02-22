MHSAA BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
FIRST ROUND
CLASS 6A
Girls
South Panola at Hernando
Starkville 57, Horn Lake 56
St. Martin 69, Pearl 64
Ocean Springs 57, Terry 42
Tupelo 66, Murrah 26
Clinton 46, DeSoto Central 36
Hancock 42, Oak Grove 36
Harrison Central 79, Petal 22
Byes: Olive Branch, Madison Central, Meridian, Gulfport, Oxford, Germantown, Brandon, Biloxi
Boys
South Panola at Oxford
Hernando at Germantown
Ocean Springs at Brandon
Northwest Rankin at D’Iberville
Warren Central at Olive Branch
DeSoto Central at Madison Central
Oak Grove 73, West Harrison 59
Gulfport 87, George County 26
Byes: Tupelo, Clinton, Meridian, Harrison Central, Southaven, Starkville, Terry, Biloxi
CLASS 5A
Girls
Cleveland Central at New Hope
Neshoba Central 59, Grenada 25
Long Beach at Forest Hill
Pearl River Central 53, Jim Hill 39
Lafayette 49, Ridgeland 38
Center Hill 59, Provine 54
Gautier at Brookhaven
Wayne County 53, South Jones 28
Byes: Saltillo, Vicksburg, Laurel, Pascagoula, Columbus, Holmes County Central, Natchez, Hattiesburg
Boys
Canton at Columbus
Grenada at Cleveland Central
Hattiesburg at Natchez
Jim Hill at Long Beach
Provine at Center Hill
Saltillo at Vicksburg
Laurel 48, Gautier 43
Wayne County 62, South Jones 50
Byes: Lake Cormorant, Callaway, West Jones, Pascagoula, New Hope, Holmes County Central, Forest Hill, Picayune
CLASS 4A
Girls
Tishomingo County 70, Leake Central 39
Shannon 66, Gentry 47
Choctaw Central 56, Ripley 40
South Pontotoc 48, Clarksdale 32
Quitman 62, Vancleave 24
North Pike 51, Purvis 41
Pass Christian 48, Northeast Jones 31
Greene County 48, Lanier 38
Pontotoc 82, Yazoo City 37
North Pontotoc 49, Northeast Lauderdale 48
Mooreville 49, Greenwood 47
Louisville 41, New Albany 34
Raymond def. Sumrall via forfeit
Bay High 41, Florence 24
McComb 66, Stone 52
Moss Point 43, Newton County 37
Boys
Louisville at New Albany
Shannon 67, Gentry 62
Corinth at Leake Central
Itawamba AHS at Clarksdale
Quitman 74, Bay High 48
Poplarville at Raymond
Pass Christian 74, Mendenhall 44
Forrest County AHS 58, South Pike 46
Greenwood at Pontotoc
Northeast Lauderdale 72, North Pontotoc 54
Caledonia at Yazoo City
Ripley at Kosciusko
Greene County at Lanier
Northeast Jones 52, Vancleave 49
McComb at Stone
Florence at Moss Point
CLASS 3A
Girls
Belmont 62, Hatley 17
Senatobia 78, Winona 22
Noxubee County 59, Alcorn Central 47
North Panola 45, Ruleville 35
Kemper County 49, West Marion 21
Velma Jackson 61, Jefferson County 27
Jefferson Davis County 64, Clarkdale 43
Magee 45, Hazlehurst 27
Independence 65, Humphreys County 14
Kossuth 67, Aberdeen 43
Holly Springs at Amanda Elzy (Tuesday)
Amory 48, Houston 29
Crystal Springs 65, Wilkinson County 32
Forest 52, Columbia 38
Franklin County 66, Yazoo County 50
Tylertown 61, Southeast Lauderdale 38
Boys
Choctaw County at Booneville
Ruleville at Byhalia
Belmont at Houston
Holly Springs at Humphreys County
Kemper County 78, West Marion 45
Hazlehurst at Yazoo County
Tylertown 56, Southeast Lauderdale 50
Velma Jackson at Port Gibson
Amanda Elzy at Senatobia
Aberdeen at Nettleton
North Panola at Winona
Amory at Noxubee County
Wilkinson County at St.Andrew’s
Columbia at Morton
Magee 59, Franklin County 57
Forest at Jefferson Davis County
CLASS 2A
Girls
New Site 66, South Delta 14
East Webster 62, O’Bannon 28
East Union 39, Madison St. Joseph 27
Northside 40, Eupora 38
Bay Springs def. Perry Central via forfeit
Philadelphia 44, Wesson 34
North Forrest 59, Tylertown 34
Newton at Loyd Star
Calhoun City 72, Coahoma County 18
Walnut 68, Pisgah 26
M.S. Palmer 53, Bruc 35
Mantachie 66, Pelahatchie 64
Union 46, Bogue Chitto 43
Puckett 63, St. Patrick 54
West Lincoln 57, Lake 54
East Marion 60, Heidelberg 36
Boys
Pelahatchie at New Site
M.S. Palmer at East Webster
Mantachie at Pisgah
J.Z. George at Coahoma County
Bay Springs 92, Collins 56
Wesson at Union
East Marion 79, Mize 38
Scott Central at Bogue Chitto
O’Bannon at Calhoun City
South Delta at Potts Camp
Bruce at Northside
Walnut at Madison St. Joseph
Enterprise-Lincoln at Newton
North Forrest at Heidelberg
Philadelphia at Loyd Star
St. Patrick 76, Enterprise-Clarke 40
CLASS 1A
Girls
Biggersville 97, Okolona 38
Hickory Flat at Baldwyn
Jumpertown 42, Vardaman 35
Myrtle 47, Tupelo Christian 42
West Lowndes def. Salem via forfeit
McEvans 46, Leake County 27
Sacred Heart 63, Nanih Waiya 29
Stringer 44, West Bolivar 34
Ashland at Ingomar (Tuesday)
Pine Grove 61, Houlka 33
West Union 56, Wheeler 28
Blue Mountain 70, Coffeeville 41
Simmons 62, Mount Olive 27
Richton at Ethel
Sebastopol def. Leflore County via forfeit
French Camp 36, Lumberton 31
Boys
Vardaman at Biggersville
West Union at Smithville
Jumpertown at Coffeeville
Baldwyn at Myrtle
Sacred Heart at McAdams
Mount Olive at Simmons
Ethel at Lumberton
Leflore County at Leake County
Hickory Flat at Ingomar
Houlka at Pine Grove
Tremont at H.W. Byers
Blue Mountain at Okolona
Sebastopol at McEvans
Nanih Waiya 68, Resurrection Catholic 37
West Bolivar at Stringer
West Lowndes at Salem