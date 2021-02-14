MHSAA BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
FIRST ROUND
CLASS 6A
Girls
South Panola at Hernando
Horn Lake at Starkville
St. Martin at Pearl
Terry at Ocean Springs
Murrah at Tupelo
DeSoto Central at Clinton
Hancock at Oak Grove
Petal at Harrison
Byes: Olive Branch, Madison Central, Meridian, Gulfport, Oxford, Germantown, Brandon, Biloxi
Boys
South Panola at Oxford
Hernando at Germantown
Ocean Springs at Brandon
Northwest Rankin at D’Iberville
Warren Central at Olive Branch
DeSoto Central at Madison Central
West Harrison at Oak Grove
George County at Gulfport
Byes: Tupelo, Clinton, Meridian, Harrison Central, Southaven, Starkville, Terry, Biloxi
CLASS 5A
Girls
Cleveland Central at New Hope
Grenada at Neshoba Central
Long Beach at Forest Hill
Jim Hill at Pearl River Central
Ridgeland at Lafayette
Center Hill at Provine
Gautier at Brookhaven
South Jones at Wayne County
Byes: Saltillo, Vicksburg, Laurel, Pascagoula, Columbus, Holmes County Central, Natchez, Hattiesburg
Boys
Canton at Columbus
Grenada at Cleveland Central
Hattiesburg at Natchez
Jim Hill at Long Beach
Provine at Center Hill
Saltillo at Vicksburg
Gautier at Laurel
South Jones at Wayne County
Byes: Lake Cormorant, Callaway, West Jones, Pascagoula, New Hope, Holmes County Central, Forest Hill, Picayune
CLASS 4A
Girls
Leake Central at Tishomingo County
Gentry at Shannon
Ripley at Choctaw Central
South Pontotoc at Clarksdale
Vancleave at Quitman
Purvis at North Pike
Northeast Jones at Pass Christian
Lanier at Greene County
Yazoo City at Pontotoc
Northeast Lauderdale at North Pontotoc
Mooreville at Greenwood
New Albany at Louisville
Sumrall at Raymond
Bay High at Florence
McComb at Stone
Newton County at Moss Point
Boys
Louisville at New Albany
Gentry at Shannon
Corinth at Leake Central
Itawamba AHS at Clarksdale
Bay High at Quitman
Poplarville at Raymond
Mendenhall at Pass Christian
South Pike at Forrest County AHS
Greenwood at Pontotoc
Northeast Lauderdale at North Pontotoc
Caledonia at Yazoo City
Ripley at Kosciusko
Greene County at Lanier
Vancleave at Northeast Jones
McComb at Stone
Florence at Moss Point
CLASS 3A
Girls
Hatley at Belmont
Winona at Senatobia
Alcorn Central at Noxubee County
North Panola at Ruleville
West Marion at Kemper County
Jefferson County at Velma Jackson
Clarkdale at Jefferson Davis County
Magee at Hazlehurst
Humphreys County at Independence
Aberdeen at Kossuth
Holly Springs at Amanda Elzy
Amory at Houston
Wilkinson County at Crystal Springs
Columbia at Forest
Yazoo County at Franklin County
Southeast Lauderdale at Tylertown
Boys
Choctaw County at Booneville
Ruleville at Byhalia
Belmont at Houston
Holly Springs at Humphreys County
West Marion at Kemper County
Hazlehurst at Yazoo County
Southeast Lauderdale at Tylertown
Velma Jackson at Port Gibson
Amanda Elzy at Senatobia
Aberdeen at Nettleton
North Panola at Winona
Amory at Noxubee County
Wilkinson County at St.Andrew’s
Columbia at Morton
Magee at Franklin County
Forest at Jefferson Davis County
CLASS 2A
Girls
South Delta at New Site
O’Bannon at East Webster
East Union at Madison St. Joseph
Eupora at Northside
Perry Central at Bay Springs
Wesson at Philadelphia
Taylorsville at North Forrest
Newton at Loyd Star
Coahoma County at Calhoun City
Pisgah at Walnut
Bruce at M.S. Palmer
Mantachie at Pelahatchie
Bogue Chitto at Union
St. Patrick at Puckett
Lake at West Lincoln
Heidelberg at East Marion
Boys
Pelahatchie at New Site
M.S. Palmer at East Webster
J.Z. George at Coahoma County
Collins at Bay Springs
Wesson at Union
MIze at East Marion
Scott Central at Bogue Chitto
O’Bannon at Calhoun City
South Delta at Potts Camp
Bruce at Northside
Walnut at Madison St. Joseph
Enterprise-Lincoln at Newton
North Forrest at Heidelberg
Philadelphia at Loyd Star
Enterprise-Clarke at St. Patrick
CLASS 1A
Girls
Okolona at Biggersville
Hickory Flat at Baldwyn
Jumpertown at Vardaman
Tupelo Christian at Myrtle
Salem at West Lowndes
Leake County at McEvans
Nanih Waiya at Sacred Heart
West Bolivar at Stringer
Ashland at Ingomar
Houlka at Pine Grove
Wheeler at West Union
Blue Mountain at Coffeeville
Mount Olive at Simmons
Richton at Ethel
Leflore County at Sebastopol
French Camp at Lumberton
Boys
Vardaman at Biggersville
West Union at Smithville
Jumpertown at Coffeeville
Baldwyn at Myrtle
Sacred Heart at McAdams
Mount Olive at Simmons
Ethel at Lumberton
Leflore County at Leake County
Hickory Flat at Ingomar
Houlka at Pine Grove
Tremont at H.W. Byers
Blue Mountain at Okolona
Sebastopol at McEvans
Resurrection Catholic at Nanih Waiya
West Bolivar at Stringer
West Lowndes at Salem