MHSAA BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

FIRST ROUND

CLASS 6A

Girls

South Panola at Hernando

Horn Lake at Starkville

St. Martin at Pearl

Terry at Ocean Springs

Murrah at Tupelo

DeSoto Central at Clinton

Hancock at Oak Grove

Petal at Harrison

Byes: Olive Branch, Madison Central, Meridian, Gulfport, Oxford, Germantown, Brandon, Biloxi

Boys

South Panola at Oxford

Hernando at Germantown

Ocean Springs at Brandon

Northwest Rankin at D’Iberville

Warren Central at Olive Branch

DeSoto Central at Madison Central

West Harrison at Oak Grove

George County at Gulfport

Byes: Tupelo, Clinton, Meridian, Harrison Central, Southaven, Starkville, Terry, Biloxi

CLASS 5A

Girls

Cleveland Central at New Hope

Grenada at Neshoba Central

Long Beach at Forest Hill

Jim Hill at Pearl River Central

Ridgeland at Lafayette

Center Hill at Provine

Gautier at Brookhaven

South Jones at Wayne County

Byes: Saltillo, Vicksburg, Laurel, Pascagoula, Columbus, Holmes County Central, Natchez, Hattiesburg

Boys

Canton at Columbus

Grenada at Cleveland Central

Hattiesburg at Natchez

Jim Hill at Long Beach

Provine at Center Hill

Saltillo at Vicksburg

Gautier at Laurel

South Jones at Wayne County

Byes: Lake Cormorant, Callaway, West Jones, Pascagoula, New Hope, Holmes County Central, Forest Hill, Picayune

CLASS 4A

Girls

Leake Central at Tishomingo County

Gentry at Shannon

Ripley at Choctaw Central

South Pontotoc at Clarksdale

Vancleave at Quitman

Purvis at North Pike

Northeast Jones at Pass Christian

Lanier at Greene County

Yazoo City at Pontotoc

Northeast Lauderdale at North Pontotoc

Mooreville at Greenwood

New Albany at Louisville

Sumrall at Raymond

Bay High at Florence

McComb at Stone

Newton County at Moss Point

Boys

Louisville at New Albany

Gentry at Shannon

Corinth at Leake Central

Itawamba AHS at Clarksdale

Bay High at Quitman

Poplarville at Raymond

Mendenhall at Pass Christian

South Pike at Forrest County AHS

Greenwood at Pontotoc

Northeast Lauderdale at North Pontotoc

Caledonia at Yazoo City

Ripley at Kosciusko

Greene County at Lanier

Vancleave at Northeast Jones

McComb at Stone

Florence at Moss Point

CLASS 3A

Girls

Hatley at Belmont

Winona at Senatobia

Alcorn Central at Noxubee County

North Panola at Ruleville

West Marion at Kemper County

Jefferson County at Velma Jackson

Clarkdale at Jefferson Davis County

Magee at Hazlehurst

Humphreys County at Independence

Aberdeen at Kossuth

Holly Springs at Amanda Elzy

Amory at Houston

Wilkinson County at Crystal Springs

Columbia at Forest

Yazoo County at Franklin County

Southeast Lauderdale at Tylertown

Boys

Choctaw County at Booneville

Ruleville at Byhalia

Belmont at Houston

Holly Springs at Humphreys County

West Marion at Kemper County

Hazlehurst at Yazoo County

Southeast Lauderdale at Tylertown

Velma Jackson at Port Gibson

Amanda Elzy at Senatobia

Aberdeen at Nettleton

North Panola at Winona

Amory at Noxubee County

Wilkinson County at St.Andrew’s

Columbia at Morton

Magee at Franklin County

Forest at Jefferson Davis County

CLASS 2A

Girls

South Delta at New Site

O’Bannon at East Webster

East Union at Madison St. Joseph

Eupora at Northside

Perry Central at Bay Springs

Wesson at Philadelphia

Taylorsville at North Forrest

Newton at Loyd Star

Coahoma County at Calhoun City

Pisgah at Walnut

Bruce at M.S. Palmer

Mantachie at Pelahatchie

Bogue Chitto at Union

St. Patrick at Puckett

Lake at West Lincoln

Heidelberg at East Marion

Boys

Pelahatchie at New Site

M.S. Palmer at East Webster

J.Z. George at Coahoma County

Collins at Bay Springs

Wesson at Union

MIze at East Marion

Scott Central at Bogue Chitto

O’Bannon at Calhoun City

South Delta at Potts Camp

Bruce at Northside

Walnut at Madison St. Joseph

Enterprise-Lincoln at Newton

North Forrest at Heidelberg

Philadelphia at Loyd Star

Enterprise-Clarke at St. Patrick

CLASS 1A

Girls

Okolona at Biggersville

Hickory Flat at Baldwyn

Jumpertown at Vardaman

Tupelo Christian at Myrtle

Salem at West Lowndes

Leake County at McEvans

Nanih Waiya at Sacred Heart

West Bolivar at Stringer

Ashland at Ingomar

Houlka at Pine Grove

Wheeler at West Union

Blue Mountain at Coffeeville

Mount Olive at Simmons

Richton at Ethel

Leflore County at Sebastopol

French Camp at Lumberton

Boys

Vardaman at Biggersville

West Union at Smithville

Jumpertown at Coffeeville

Baldwyn at Myrtle

Sacred Heart at McAdams

Mount Olive at Simmons

Ethel at Lumberton

Leflore County at Leake County

Hickory Flat at Ingomar

Houlka at Pine Grove

Tremont at H.W. Byers

Blue Mountain at Okolona

Sebastopol at McEvans

Resurrection Catholic at Nanih Waiya

West Bolivar at Stringer

West Lowndes at Salem

