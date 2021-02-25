MHSAA BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS
QUARTERFINALS
CLASS 6A
Girls
Madison Central at Olive Branch
Gulfport at Meridian
Tupelo at Germantown
Harrison Central at Brandon
CLASS 5A
Girls
Cleveland Central at Neshoba Central
Pascagoula at Laurel
Holmes County Central at Columbus
Wayne County at Brookhaven
CLASS 4A
Girls
Choctaw Central at Tishomingo County
Pass Christian at Quitman
Louisville at Pontotoc
Moss Point at Raymond
CLASS 3A
Girls
Noxubee County at Belmont
Jefferson Davis County at Kemper County
Kossuth vs. Amory/Amanda Elzy winner
Tylertown at Crystal Springs
CLASS 2A
Girls
Northside at New Site
Newton at Bay Springs
Mantachie at Calhoun City
West Lincoln at Union
CLASS 1A
Girls
Myrtle at Biggersville
Sacred Heart at West Lowndes
West Union at Ingomar
Sebastopol at Simmons