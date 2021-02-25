MHSAA BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

QUARTERFINALS

CLASS 6A

Girls

Madison Central at Olive Branch

Gulfport at Meridian

Tupelo at Germantown

Harrison Central at Brandon

CLASS 5A

Girls

Cleveland Central at Neshoba Central

Pascagoula at Laurel

Holmes County Central at Columbus

Wayne County at Brookhaven

CLASS 4A

Girls

Choctaw Central at Tishomingo County

Pass Christian at Quitman

Louisville at Pontotoc

Moss Point at Raymond

CLASS 3A

Girls

Noxubee County at Belmont

Jefferson Davis County at Kemper County

Kossuth vs. Amory/Amanda Elzy winner

Tylertown at Crystal Springs

CLASS 2A

Girls

Northside at New Site

Newton at Bay Springs

Mantachie at Calhoun City

West Lincoln at Union

CLASS 1A

Girls

Myrtle at Biggersville

Sacred Heart at West Lowndes

West Union at Ingomar

Sebastopol at Simmons

