Archery and spring football have fallen victim to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Mississippi High School Activities Association announced on Friday.
Archery’s season will be over due to “scheduling and logistical issues,” according to an MHSAA press release. The archery state championships were scheduled for April 7, 9 and 10, at the Kirk Fordice Equine Center, which is located at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson.
Not all of archery’s North and South half competitions have been contested.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, public schools won’t be back in session any sooner than April 20, after a Thursday announcement by Gov. Tate Reeves.
“Like many state high school associations around the South and throughout the nation, the MHSAA will continue to monitor and evaluate this situation as we move into the month of April,” MHSAA executive director Don Hinton said in a statement. “But as long as schools remain closed on a statewide basis, return to competition and practice will not be an option.”
No definitive decision was made on Friday regarding other sports when the MHSAA executive committee met via teleconference.
The MHSAA had originally suspended all athletic competition and practices through March 29. That directive came down Monday and put spring football in danger of being canceled.
Spring football begins in April at most schools. Preseason drills are slated to begin Aug. 3, although the MHSAA will consider adding an additional week of practice.
Other sports affected by the suspension of competition are baseball, golf, powerlifting, softball, tennis, and track and field.
Powerlifting is in a similar position as archery. That sport’s championships were scheduled for April 17-18 at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson, but not all North and South half meets have been held.
Softball and baseball championships are scheduled for mid-May and late May, respectively, and the other spring sports are set for late April to early May.