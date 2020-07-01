Don Hinton will be retiring after serving as executive director of the Mississippi High School Activities Association for the past nine years.
The retirement will be effective Dec. 31.
Hinton announced his retirement Tuesday night on the MHSAA website. He informed the MHSAA executive committee of his decision earlier that day.
Hinton, 64, joined the MHSAA staff on Jan. 1, 2011, and was promoted to executive director six months later when Ennis Proctor retired.
The end of Hinton’s term is being marked by the COVID-19 pandemic, which cut short the spring sports seasons and now threatens fall sports.
The executive committee met Tuesday to discuss options for ensuring fall sports are played. The main option is to delay the start of the fall season if necessary.
“It’s an enormous task facing the association, our member schools and their administrators, our state leaders, as well as every community across Mississippi,” Hinton said in a statement. “It’s going to take all of our best efforts as circumstances can change literally by the day or even by the hour.”
The executive committee is scheduled to meet again July 14, when it hopes to reach a consensus on a plan for fall sports. The committee will also begin discussing Hinton’s successor.
“We expect a lot of good candidates to be interested,” said executive committee president Kalvin Robinson. “We’ll conduct a thorough process to find the best one.”