The Mississippi High School Activities Association is expected to make a decision this week on a plan for this year's football state championships.
The championships were originally scheduled to be played Dec. 4 and 5 at Mississippi State University's Davis Wade Stadium. But MSU's schedule was changed because of COVID-19, and the Bulldogs are hosting Missouri on Dec. 5.
The MHSAA will have to either find a different venue or a different date for its six championship games. Ole Miss and Southern Miss, both of which have hosted the championships, do not have home games Dec. 5.