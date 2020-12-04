TODAY
CLASS 1A
Lumberton (11-1) vs. Biggersville (13-0), 3 p.m.
THE PLAYERS
Lumberton: RB/QB Robert Henry has rushed for 1,840 yards, 27 TDs on 152 carries; he’s completed 21 of 40 passes for 419 yards, 5 TDs and 2 INTs. … QB/RB Rodney Parker has completed 33 of 53 passes for 507 yards, 3 TDs and 1 INT; he’s rushed for 596 yards, 7 TDs on 65 carries. … RB/LB Shavante Toney has rushed for 535 yards, 8 TDs on 81 carries; on defense, he’s made 66 tackles, 10.5 TFL, 1 INT.
Biggersville: Biggersville RB/LB Goldman Butler has rushed for 1,748 yards, 26 TDs on 194 carries; on defense, he has 24 tackles, 5.5 TFL. … WR Zae Davis has made 19 catches for 286 yards, 8 TDs; he’s rushed for 296 yards, 3 TDs on 22 carries. … WR Zyonn Mayes has made 12 catches for 192 yards, 2 TDs.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, Biggersville beat Nanih Waiya 26-0; Lumberton beat Simmons 30-0.
Lumberton averages 289.1 rushing yards per game.
This is Biggersville’s first title game appearance.
Lumberton lost to Nanih Waiya in last year’s 1A final.
CLASS 6A
Oak Grove (12-0) vs. Oxford (12-0), 7 p.m.
THE PLAYERS
Oak Grove: QB Kabe Barnett has completed 138 of 227 passes for 2,179 yards, 36 TDs and 5 INTs; he’s rushed for 378 yards, 6 TDs on 45 carries. … RB Courtland Harris has rushed for 915 yards, 12 TDs on 126 carries. … LB Zach Little has recorded 112 tackles, 20 TFL, 13 sacks.
Oxford: QB Michael Harvey has completed 80 of 154 passes for 1,199 yards, 13 TDs and 3 INTs. … LB Alex Sanford has recorded 109 tackles, 19 TFL, 4 sacks. … LB Tristan Shorter has made 65 tackles, 10 TFL, 6 INTs.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, Oxford beat Clinton 31-27; Oak Grove beat Northwest Rankin 43-24.
Oxford LB Tristan Shorter has four pick-6s this season.
This is a rematch of last year’s title game, which Oxford won 31-21.
Oak Grove has been state runner-up each of the last two years.
SATURDAY
CLASS 2A
Taylorsville (11-1) vs. Calhoun City (10-2), 3 p.m.
THE PLAYERS
Taylorsville: QB Ty Keyes has completed 122 of 180 passes for 2,319 yards, 27 TDs and 3 INTs; he has rushed for 548 yards, 5 TDs on 39 carries. … RB Jeff Pittman has rushed for 1,250 yards, 20 TDs on 150 carries. … WR Tyrese Keyes has made 46 catches for 893 yards, 10 TDs.
Calhoun City: QB Jackson Lee has completed 80 of 152 passes for 1,342 yards, 14 TDs and 6 INTs; he’s rushed for 551 yards, 7 TDs on 115 carries. … RB Jaylen Artberry has rushed for 1,103 yards, 16 TDs on 143 carries. … ATH Thomas Clayton has made 36 catches for 641 yards, 5 TDs; he has rushed for 349 yards, 2 TDs on 58 carries.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, Taylorsville beat Enterprise-Clarke 40-13; Calhoun City beat East Union 22-14.
Taylorsville has won two of the last three 2A state titles, including last year.
Calhoun City is 2-9 in state championship games.
Taylorsville is scoring 45.3 points per game; Calhoun City allows 13.0 ppg.
CLASS 5A
West Jones (12-2) vs. West Point (10-3), 7 p.m.
THE PLAYERS
West Jones: Stats not available.
West Point: RB Cameron Young has rushed for 1,452 yards, 21 TDs on 219 carries. … RB Jakobe Pate has rushed for 857 yards, 7 TDs on 130 carries. … DE Jaquarius Thomas has recorded 72 tackles, 8 sacks, 2 forced fumbles.
FOUR DOWNS
Last week, West Jones beat Pascagoula 18-16; West Point beat Ridgeland 29-22.
West Point has won 11 state titles, including the last four in 5A.
West Jones has reached the title game once – in 2018, losing to West Point.
West Point averages 313.6 rushing yards per game.
Brad Locke