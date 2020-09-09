The state’s high school football championships are going back to Jackson this year.
The six MHSAA championship games will be played Dec. 3 and 4 at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, which hosted the games from 1992 until 2013.
The championships were then moved to the state’s Division I college campuses, rotating between Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Southern Miss.
They were scheduled to be played at MSU this year, but the Bulldogs are hosting Missouri on Dec. 4 due to the SEC’s reconfigured schedule.
An official announcement about the move is expected to be made Thursday or Friday.