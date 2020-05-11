The Mississippi High School Activities Association is holding firm to a June 1 restart date.
The MHSAA executive committee held a conference call on Monday to examine whether it should extend its suspension of team activities in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
On April 15, the committee voted to cancel the remainder of spring seasons and prohibit workouts and competition until at least June 1.
The committee will reconvene May 21 to reassess the situation. If the June 1 date is pushed back, that would endanger summer leagues and possibly the start of the 2020 football season.