The Mississippi High School Activities Association announced in a press release on Thursday that it is closely monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in the state of Mississippi.
While no immediate plans are set in place to restrict high school activities, the MHSAA might place restrictions as the need arises based on input from their sports medicine advisory committee.
Precautions may include restricting fan attendance, postponing or canceling contests with out-of-state schools, or suspending competition completely if necessary.
The MHSAA is staying in contact with state and federal officials, who continue to monitor the situation.
“Contingency plans are being formulated if statewide school cancellations or delays occur and will be implemented if necessary by the MHSAA,” MHSAA executive director Don Hinton stated in the press release. “Local school administrators reserve the right to postpone any contest or competition. Spring fine arts activities and sports championship events will be reviewed and appropriate responses and actions will be taken.”
The MHSAA followed and said it appreciates the schools’ flexibility and understanding if contingency playoff formats are required and that it will do everything possible to complete championship competition as scheduled.
“The MHSAA will follow the recommendations from our state agencies for prevention and preparation and will update member school administrations with new information as it is received.”