Tupelo midfields Ladorian White looks to clear the ball and get the Golden Wave back on the offense Tuesday night Madison Central. The Wave lost 3-1.

MHSAA SOCCER PLAYOFFS

(All games Tuesday unless otherwise noted)

GIRLS

First Round

Class 6A

North

Madison Central 2, Tupelo 1

Germantown 2, Hernando 1

Clinton 2, Lewisburg 0

Oxford 6, Starkville 0

South

Oak Grove 6, West Harrison 0

Brandon at Ocean Springs (Wednesday)

Gulfport 6, George County 0

Biloxi 2, Northwest Rankin 1 (OT)

Class 5A

North

Lafayette at Neshoba Central (Wednesday)

Grenada 4, Vicksburg 0

Saltillo 4, Ridgeland 0

West Jones 6, Gautier 3

South

Long Beach 9, Forest Hill 0

East Central 3, South Jones 1

Pearl River Central 5, Brookhaven 0

Bye: New Hope

Class 4A

North

Newton County 3, New Albany 2 (OT)

Mooreville 5, Kosciusko 0

West Lauderdale 7, Corinth 0

Itawamba AHS def. Raymond (forfeit)

South

Florence 4, Vancleave 0

Stone 7, North Pike 0

Pass Christian 1, Northeast Jones 0

Poplarville at Sumrall (Wednesday)

Class I

North

Madison St. Joseph at Tupelo Christian (Thursday)

Byhalia 2, Winona 1

Amory at St. Andrew’s (Wednesday)

Senatobia 8, Coahoma County 0

South

Clarkdale 4, Our Lady Academy 2

Franklin County 12, Crystal Springs 0

St. Patrick 7, Forest 0

McLaurin 3, Wesson 2

BOYS

First Round

Class 6A

North

Madison Central 3, Tupelo 1

Oxford 4, Starkville 2 (OT)

Clinton 4, Lewisburg 1

Germantown 1, Southaven 0 (OT)

South

Oak Grove 2, Harrison Central 0

Northwest Rankin at Ocean Springs (Wednesday)

Gulfport 3, George County 2 (OT)

Brandon 3, Biloxi 0

Class 5A

North

New Hope 11, Vicksburg 0

Saltillo at Ridgeland (Wednesday)

Grenada 5, Callaway 4

Center Hill 5, Neshoba Central 1

South

West Jones 3, Gautier 0

Long Beach 4, Brookhaven 0

South Jones 1, Pascagoula 0

Picayune at Forest Hill (Wednesday)

Class 4A

North

New Albany 1, West Lauderdale 0 (OT)

Pontotoc 1, Kosciusko 0

Ripley 2, Newton County 1

Itawamba AHS 7, Raymond 0

South

Bay High 3, Florence 1

Stone 4, McComb 0

Richland at St. Stanislaus (Wednesday)

Greene County 5, Sumrall 3

Class I

North

Amory 8, MSMS 2

Byhalia at Winona

St. Andrew’s 8, Vardaman 1

Senatobia 12, Riverside 0

South

St. Patrick at Clarkdale (Wednesday)

Franklin County 4, McLaurin 1

Morton at Resurrection Catholic (Wednesday)

Magee 4, Bogue Chitto 2

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Twitter: @bradlocke

