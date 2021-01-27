MHSAA SOCCER PLAYOFFS
(All games Tuesday unless otherwise noted)
GIRLS
First Round
Class 6A
North
Madison Central 2, Tupelo 1
Germantown 2, Hernando 1
Clinton 2, Lewisburg 0
Oxford 6, Starkville 0
South
Oak Grove 6, West Harrison 0
Brandon at Ocean Springs (Wednesday)
Gulfport 6, George County 0
Biloxi 2, Northwest Rankin 1 (OT)
Class 5A
North
Lafayette at Neshoba Central (Wednesday)
Grenada 4, Vicksburg 0
Saltillo 4, Ridgeland 0
West Jones 6, Gautier 3
South
Long Beach 9, Forest Hill 0
East Central 3, South Jones 1
Pearl River Central 5, Brookhaven 0
Bye: New Hope
Class 4A
North
Newton County 3, New Albany 2 (OT)
Mooreville 5, Kosciusko 0
West Lauderdale 7, Corinth 0
Itawamba AHS def. Raymond (forfeit)
South
Florence 4, Vancleave 0
Stone 7, North Pike 0
Pass Christian 1, Northeast Jones 0
Poplarville at Sumrall (Wednesday)
Class I
North
Madison St. Joseph at Tupelo Christian (Thursday)
Byhalia 2, Winona 1
Amory at St. Andrew’s (Wednesday)
Senatobia 8, Coahoma County 0
South
Clarkdale 4, Our Lady Academy 2
Franklin County 12, Crystal Springs 0
St. Patrick 7, Forest 0
McLaurin 3, Wesson 2
BOYS
First Round
Class 6A
North
Madison Central 3, Tupelo 1
Oxford 4, Starkville 2 (OT)
Clinton 4, Lewisburg 1
Germantown 1, Southaven 0 (OT)
South
Oak Grove 2, Harrison Central 0
Northwest Rankin at Ocean Springs (Wednesday)
Gulfport 3, George County 2 (OT)
Brandon 3, Biloxi 0
Class 5A
North
New Hope 11, Vicksburg 0
Saltillo at Ridgeland (Wednesday)
Grenada 5, Callaway 4
Center Hill 5, Neshoba Central 1
South
West Jones 3, Gautier 0
Long Beach 4, Brookhaven 0
South Jones 1, Pascagoula 0
Picayune at Forest Hill (Wednesday)
Class 4A
North
New Albany 1, West Lauderdale 0 (OT)
Pontotoc 1, Kosciusko 0
Ripley 2, Newton County 1
Itawamba AHS 7, Raymond 0
South
Bay High 3, Florence 1
Stone 4, McComb 0
Richland at St. Stanislaus (Wednesday)
Greene County 5, Sumrall 3
Class I
North
Amory 8, MSMS 2
Byhalia at Winona
St. Andrew’s 8, Vardaman 1
Senatobia 12, Riverside 0
South
St. Patrick at Clarkdale (Wednesday)
Franklin County 4, McLaurin 1
Morton at Resurrection Catholic (Wednesday)
Magee 4, Bogue Chitto 2