MHSAA SOCCER PLAYOFFS
(All games Tuesday unless otherwise noted)
GIRLS
First Round
Class 6A
North
Madison Central at Tupelo
Hernando at Germantown
Lewisburg at Clinton
Starkville at Oxford (Monday)
South
West Harrison at Oak Grove
Brandon at Ocean Springs
George County at Gulfport
Biloxi at Northwest Rankin
Class 5A
North
Lafayette at Neshoba Central (Wednesday)
Grenada at Vicksburg
Ridgeland at Saltillo
Gautier at West Jones
South
Forest Hill at Long Beach
South Jones at East Central
Pearl River Central at Brookhaven
Bye: New Hope
Class 4A
North
Newton County at New Albany
Mooreville at Kosciusko
Corinth at West Lauderdale
Raymond at Itawamba AHS
South
Vancleave at Florence
North Pike at Stone
Northeast Jones at Pass Christian
Poplarville at Sumrall
Class I
North
Madison St. Joseph at Tupelo Christian (Monday)
Byhalia at Winona
Amory at St. Andrew’s (Monday)
Coahoma County at Senatobia
South
Our Lady Academy at Clarkdale
Crystal Springs at Franklin County
Forest at St. Patrick
Wesson at McLaurin
BOYS
First Round
Class 6A
North
Madison Central at Tupelo
Oxford at Starkville
Lewisburg at Clinton
Germantown at Southaven
South
Harrison Central at Oak Grove
Northwest Rankin at Ocean Springs
George County at Gulfport
Biloxi at Brandon
Class 5A
North
Vicksburg at New Hope
Saltillo at Ridgeland (Wednesday)
Grenada at Callaway
Neshoba Central at Center Hill
South
Gautier at West Jones
Brookhaven at Long Beach
South Jones at Pascagoula
Picayune at Forest Hill
Class 4A
North
West Lauderdale at New Albany
Pontotoc at Kosciusko
Ripley at Newton County
Raymond at Itawamba AHS
South
Bay High at Florence
McComb at Stone
Richland at St. Stanislaus
Greene County at Sumrall
Class I
North
Madison St. Joseph at Amory
Byhalia at Winona
Vardaman at St. Andrew’s
Riverside at Senatobia
South
St. Patrick at Clarkdale
McLaurin at Franklin County
Morton at Resurrection Catholic
Bogue Chitto at Magee