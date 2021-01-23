djr-2021-01-13-sport-tupelo-ruhl-arp1

Mike Ruhl and the Tupelo Golden Wave will host Madison Central on Tuesday in the first round of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs.

 Adam Robison | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

MHSAA SOCCER PLAYOFFS

(All games Tuesday unless otherwise noted)

GIRLS

First Round

Class 6A

North

Madison Central at Tupelo

Hernando at Germantown

Lewisburg at Clinton

Starkville at Oxford (Monday)

South

West Harrison at Oak Grove

Brandon at Ocean Springs

George County at Gulfport

Biloxi at Northwest Rankin

Class 5A

North

Lafayette at Neshoba Central (Wednesday)

Grenada at Vicksburg

Ridgeland at Saltillo

Gautier at West Jones

South

Forest Hill at Long Beach

South Jones at East Central

Pearl River Central at Brookhaven

Bye: New Hope

Class 4A

North

Newton County at New Albany

Mooreville at Kosciusko

Corinth at West Lauderdale

Raymond at Itawamba AHS

South

Vancleave at Florence

North Pike at Stone

Northeast Jones at Pass Christian

Poplarville at Sumrall

Class I

North

Madison St. Joseph at Tupelo Christian (Monday)

Byhalia at Winona

Amory at St. Andrew’s (Monday)

Coahoma County at Senatobia

South

Our Lady Academy at Clarkdale

Crystal Springs at Franklin County

Forest at St. Patrick

Wesson at McLaurin

BOYS

First Round

Class 6A

North

Madison Central at Tupelo

Oxford at Starkville

Lewisburg at Clinton

Germantown at Southaven

South

Harrison Central at Oak Grove

Northwest Rankin at Ocean Springs

George County at Gulfport

Biloxi at Brandon

Class 5A

North

Vicksburg at New Hope

Saltillo at Ridgeland (Wednesday)

Grenada at Callaway

Neshoba Central at Center Hill

South

Gautier at West Jones

Brookhaven at Long Beach

South Jones at Pascagoula

Picayune at Forest Hill

Class 4A

North

West Lauderdale at New Albany

Pontotoc at Kosciusko

Ripley at Newton County

Raymond at Itawamba AHS

South

Bay High at Florence

McComb at Stone

Richland at St. Stanislaus

Greene County at Sumrall

Class I

North

Madison St. Joseph at Amory

Byhalia at Winona

Vardaman at St. Andrew’s

Riverside at Senatobia

South

St. Patrick at Clarkdale

McLaurin at Franklin County

Morton at Resurrection Catholic

Bogue Chitto at Magee

brad.locke@journalinc.com

Twitter: @bradlocke

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus