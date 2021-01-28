MHSAA SOCCER PLAYOFFS
SECOND ROUND
(All games Saturday unless otherwise noted)
GIRLS
Class 6A
North
Germantown at Madison Central
Oxford at Clinton
South
Oak Grove at Brandon
Gulfport at Biloxi
Class 5A
North
New Hope at Lafayette
Saltillo at Grenada (Friday)
South
West Jones at Long Beach
East Central at Pearl River Central
Class 4A
North
Mooreville at Newton County
Itawamba AHS at West Lauderdale
South
Florence at Stone
Sumrall at Pass Christian
Class I
North
Byhalia vs. Madison St. Joseph/Tupelo Christian winner
St. Andrew’s at Senatobia
South
Clarkdale at Franklin County
McLaurin at St. Patrick
BOYS
Class 6A
North
Oxford at Madison Central
Clinton at Germantown
South
Oak Grove at Ocean Springs
Brandon at Gulfport
Class 5A
North
New Hope at Saltillo
Center Hill at Grenada
South
West Jones at Long Beach
South Jones at Picayune
Class 4A
North
New Albany at Pontotoc (Friday)
Itawamba AHS at Ripley (Friday)
South
Stone at Bay High
St. Stanislaus at Greene County
Class I
North
Amory at Byhalia (Friday)
Senatobia at St. Andrew’s
South
Clarkdale at Franklin County
Magee at Resurrection Catholic