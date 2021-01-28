MHSAA SOCCER PLAYOFFS

SECOND ROUND

(All games Saturday unless otherwise noted)

GIRLS

Class 6A

North

Germantown at Madison Central

Oxford at Clinton

South

Oak Grove at Brandon

Gulfport at Biloxi

Class 5A

North

New Hope at Lafayette

Saltillo at Grenada (Friday)

South

West Jones at Long Beach

East Central at Pearl River Central

Class 4A

North

Mooreville at Newton County

Itawamba AHS at West Lauderdale

South

Florence at Stone

Sumrall at Pass Christian

Class I

North

Byhalia vs. Madison St. Joseph/Tupelo Christian winner

St. Andrew’s at Senatobia

South

Clarkdale at Franklin County

McLaurin at St. Patrick

BOYS

Class 6A

North

Oxford at Madison Central

Clinton at Germantown

South

Oak Grove at Ocean Springs

Brandon at Gulfport

Class 5A

North

New Hope at Saltillo

Center Hill at Grenada

South

West Jones at Long Beach

South Jones at Picayune

Class 4A

North

New Albany at Pontotoc (Friday)

Itawamba AHS at Ripley (Friday)

South

Stone at Bay High

St. Stanislaus at Greene County

Class I

North

Amory at Byhalia (Friday)

Senatobia at St. Andrew’s

South

Clarkdale at Franklin County

Magee at Resurrection Catholic

