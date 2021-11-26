djr-2021-11-27-sport-feature-twp1

The officating crew for Friday's game between Simmons and TCPS listen to the National Anthem moments before kickoff in Belden.

 Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

Class 6A

North: Madison Central 34, Starkville 13

South: Brandon 21, Oak Grove 20

Class 5A

North: West Point 20, Neshoba Central 14

South: Picayune 32 Laurel 28

Class 4A

North: Senatobia 34, Caledonia 27

South: Columbia 12, Poplarville 7

Class 3A

North: Amory 29, North Panola 16

South: Jefferson Davis County 26, Raleigh 20

Class 2A

North: Leflore County 24, Charleston 22

South: Scott Central 60, Pelahatchie 14

Class 1A

North: Simmons 48, TCPS 0

South: Bay Springs 44, West Lowndes 6

 

