MHSAA state semifinals scores Nov 26, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The officating crew for Friday's game between Simmons and TCPS listen to the National Anthem moments before kickoff in Belden. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Class 6ANorth: Madison Central 34, Starkville 13South: Brandon 21, Oak Grove 20Class 5ANorth: West Point 20, Neshoba Central 14South: Picayune 32 Laurel 28Class 4ANorth: Senatobia 34, Caledonia 27South: Columbia 12, Poplarville 7Class 3ANorth: Amory 29, North Panola 16South: Jefferson Davis County 26, Raleigh 20Class 2ANorth: Leflore County 24, Charleston 22South: Scott Central 60, Pelahatchie 14Class 1ANorth: Simmons 48, TCPS 0South: Bay Springs 44, West Lowndes 6 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Score Semifinal Sport Class Bay State South Spring Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists