MHSAA Volleyball Playoffs
First Round
Tuesday
Class 1A
Pine Grove 3, Okolona 0
Ingomar 3, Myrtle 0
Biggersville 3, Hamilton 1
Hickory Flat 3, West Union 0
Sacred Heart 3, Nanih Waiya 0
Stringer 3, McAdams 0
Noxapater at Resurrection Catholic
Bye: Richton
Class 2A
Mantachie 3, Pisgah 0
Walnut 3, Madison St. Joseph 0
St. Patrick at Puckett
Mize at East Marion
Bay Springs at Amite County
Byes: Eupora, East Webster, Union
Class 3A
Belmont 3, Choctaw County 0
Senatobia 3, Nettleton 0
Alcorn Central 3, Amory 2
Water Valley 3, North Panola 0
West Marion 3, Raleigh 0
St. Andrews 3, Franklin County 0
Our Lady Academy 3, Magee 0
Yazoo County 3, Tylertown 0
Class 4A
New Albany 3, Louisville 0
Corinth 3, Kosciusko 0
Caledonia 3, Clarksdale 0
Bay at Northeast Jones
Sumrall 3, Poplarville 0
Vancleave 3, Florence 0
Stone 3, McComb 0
Bye: Pontotoc
Class 5A
Center Hill 3, Vicksburg 0
New Hope 3, Cleveland Central 0
Lake Cormorant 3, Ridgeland 0
Neshoba Central 3, Grenada 0
South Jones 3, Pascagoula 1
East Central 3, West Jones 0
Byes: Long Beach, Picayune
Class 6A
DeSoto Central 3, Clinton 1
Oxford 3, Starkville 0
Madison Central 3, Lewisburg 1
Germantown 3, Hernando 0
Gulfport 3, Oak Grove 0
Biloxi at Brandon
George County at Hancock
Ocean Springs 3, Northwest Rankin 0