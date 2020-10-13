djr-2020-10-14-sport-volleyball-lancaster-twp1

Amelia Lancaster and Alcorn Central beat Amory 3-2 in a Class 3A playoff match Tuesday.

MHSAA Volleyball Playoffs

First Round

Tuesday

Class 1A

Pine Grove 3, Okolona 0

Ingomar 3, Myrtle 0

Biggersville 3, Hamilton 1

Hickory Flat 3, West Union 0

Sacred Heart 3, Nanih Waiya 0

Stringer 3, McAdams 0

Noxapater at Resurrection Catholic

Bye: Richton

Class 2A

Mantachie 3, Pisgah 0

Walnut 3, Madison St. Joseph 0

St. Patrick at Puckett

Mize at East Marion

Bay Springs at Amite County

Byes: Eupora, East Webster, Union

Class 3A

Belmont 3, Choctaw County 0

Senatobia 3, Nettleton 0

Alcorn Central 3, Amory 2

Water Valley 3, North Panola 0

West Marion 3, Raleigh 0

St. Andrews 3, Franklin County 0

Our Lady Academy 3, Magee 0

Yazoo County 3, Tylertown 0

Class 4A

New Albany 3, Louisville 0

Corinth 3, Kosciusko 0

Caledonia 3, Clarksdale 0

Bay at Northeast Jones

Sumrall 3, Poplarville 0

Vancleave 3, Florence 0

Stone 3, McComb 0

Bye: Pontotoc

Class 5A

Center Hill 3, Vicksburg 0

New Hope 3, Cleveland Central 0

Lake Cormorant 3, Ridgeland 0

Neshoba Central 3, Grenada 0

South Jones 3, Pascagoula 1

East Central 3, West Jones 0

Byes: Long Beach, Picayune

Class 6A

DeSoto Central 3, Clinton 1

Oxford 3, Starkville 0

Madison Central 3, Lewisburg 1

Germantown 3, Hernando 0

Gulfport 3, Oak Grove 0

Biloxi at Brandon

George County at Hancock

Ocean Springs 3, Northwest Rankin 0

