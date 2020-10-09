MHSAA Volleyball Playoffs

First Round

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Class 1A

Okolona at Pine Grove

Myrtle at Ingomar

Biggersville at Hamilton

West Union at Hickory Flat

Sacred Heart at Nanih Waiya

Stringer at McAdams

Noxapater at Resurrection Catholic

Bye: Richton

Class 2A

Pisgah at Mantachie

Walnut at Madison St. Joseph

St. Patrick at Puckett

Mize at East Marion

Bay Springs at Amite County

Byes: Eupora, East Webster, Union

Class 3A

Choctaw County at Belmont

Nettleton at Senatobia

Alcorn Central at Amory

North Panola at Water Valley

West Marion at Raleigh

Franklin County at St. Andrews

Magee at Our Lady Academy

Yazoo County at Tylertown

Class 4A

Louisville at New Albany

Caledonia at Clarksdale

Bay at Northeast Jones

Florence at Vancleave

McComb at Stone

Byes: Kosciusko, Pontotoc, Sumrall

Class 5A

Vicksburg at Center Hill

Cleveland Central at New Hope

Grenada at Neshoba Central

Pascagoula at South Jones

West Jones at East Central

Byes: Long Beach, Picayune, Ridgeland

Class 6A

Clinton at DeSoto Central

Starkville at Oxford

Lewisburg at Madison Central

Hernando at Germantown

Gulfport at Oak Grove

Biloxi at Brandon

George County at Hancock

Northwest Rankin at Ocean Springs

