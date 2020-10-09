MHSAA Volleyball Playoffs
First Round
Tuesday, Oct. 13
Class 1A
Okolona at Pine Grove
Myrtle at Ingomar
Biggersville at Hamilton
West Union at Hickory Flat
Sacred Heart at Nanih Waiya
Stringer at McAdams
Noxapater at Resurrection Catholic
Bye: Richton
Class 2A
Pisgah at Mantachie
Walnut at Madison St. Joseph
St. Patrick at Puckett
Mize at East Marion
Bay Springs at Amite County
Byes: Eupora, East Webster, Union
Class 3A
Choctaw County at Belmont
Nettleton at Senatobia
Alcorn Central at Amory
North Panola at Water Valley
West Marion at Raleigh
Franklin County at St. Andrews
Magee at Our Lady Academy
Yazoo County at Tylertown
Class 4A
Louisville at New Albany
Caledonia at Clarksdale
Bay at Northeast Jones
Florence at Vancleave
McComb at Stone
Byes: Kosciusko, Pontotoc, Sumrall
Class 5A
Vicksburg at Center Hill
Cleveland Central at New Hope
Grenada at Neshoba Central
Pascagoula at South Jones
West Jones at East Central
Byes: Long Beach, Picayune, Ridgeland
Class 6A
Clinton at DeSoto Central
Starkville at Oxford
Lewisburg at Madison Central
Hernando at Germantown
Gulfport at Oak Grove
Biloxi at Brandon
George County at Hancock
Northwest Rankin at Ocean Springs