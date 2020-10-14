MHSAA Volleyball Playoffs

Second Round

Saturday

Class 1A

Pine Grove at Ingomar

Hickory Flat at Biggersville

Stringer at Sacred Heart

Richton at Resurrection Catholic

Class 2A

Mantachie at Eupora

Walnut at East Webster

Puckett at Union

Amite County at East Marion

Class 3A

Belmont at Senatobia

Water Valley at Alcorn Central

St. Andrews at West Marion

Our Lady Academy at Yazoo County

Class 4A

New Albany at Pontotoc

Corinth at Caledonia

Sumrall at Bay

Stone at Vancleave

Class 5A

Center Hill at New Hope

Neshoba Central at Lake Cormorant

South Jones at Picayune

Long Beach at East Central

Class 6A

DeSoto Central at Oxford

Germantown at Madison Central

Gulfport vs. Brandon/Biloxi winner

Ocean Springs vs. Hancock/George County winner

