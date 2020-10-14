MHSAA Volleyball Playoffs
Second Round
Saturday
Class 1A
Pine Grove at Ingomar
Hickory Flat at Biggersville
Stringer at Sacred Heart
Richton at Resurrection Catholic
Class 2A
Mantachie at Eupora
Walnut at East Webster
Puckett at Union
Amite County at East Marion
Class 3A
Belmont at Senatobia
Water Valley at Alcorn Central
St. Andrews at West Marion
Our Lady Academy at Yazoo County
Class 4A
New Albany at Pontotoc
Corinth at Caledonia
Sumrall at Bay
Stone at Vancleave
Class 5A
Center Hill at New Hope
Neshoba Central at Lake Cormorant
South Jones at Picayune
Long Beach at East Central
Class 6A
DeSoto Central at Oxford
Germantown at Madison Central
Gulfport vs. Brandon/Biloxi winner
Ocean Springs vs. Hancock/George County winner